Jan 22, 2022
Celebs and their
Instagram bios
Anushka Sharma
After all, we’re all just walking each other home
Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Living the dream
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Not a Public figure
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Salman Khan
Actor, artist, painter, humanitarian
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput
Photon in a double-slit
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
There is a first time for everything
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Feeling connected with each other makes life worth living. Happy to keep in touch
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Keep it Real
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
Btech.
Here for instant gratification
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Hustle से Haasil
/ S /
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Rajkummar Rao
Exploring myself in this beautiful film called life
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Miles to go before I sleep
Image: Aishwaryaa Rai Bachchan Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Sunshine on my mind
Video: Instagram
Ahan Shetty
What you put into life is what you get out of it
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
