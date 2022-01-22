Entertainment

Celebs and their
 Instagram bios

Anushka Sharma

After all, we’re all just walking each other home

Video: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Living the dream

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

Not a Public figure

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Salman Khan

Actor, artist, painter, humanitarian

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput

Photon in a double-slit

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

There is a first time for everything

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

Feeling connected with each other makes life worth living. Happy to keep in touch

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Keep it Real

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Btech.
Here for instant gratification

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Hustle से Haasil
    / S /

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Rajkummar Rao

Exploring myself in this beautiful film called life

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miles to go before I sleep

Image: Aishwaryaa Rai Bachchan Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Sunshine on my mind

Video: Instagram

Ahan Shetty

What you put into life is what you get out of it

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

