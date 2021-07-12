Bollywood celebs and their pets July 12, 2021
Priyanka Chopra
PeeCee surely loves her pets. Her first chihuahua, Diana goes with her everywhere. She even went to Europe with Priyanka and Nick. Priyanka currently has three dogs and calls them family
Alia Bhatt
Alia is mostly a cat person. She currently has a beautiful Persian cat named Edward, who she clearly adores and calls her “muse”
Shraddha Kapoor
The ‘Aashiqui 2’ star cannot get enough of her dog Shyloh and she does not shy away from expressing her affection and love for her pet who she calls her 'babu'
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon loves uploading pawsome pictures and videos of her “fur-balls”. Phoebe and Disco. She never hesitates when it comes to showering her “munchkins” with love
Anushka Sharma
Anushka is a proud parent of a labrador named Dude who she loves unconditionally. She and her husband, Virat have been spending quality time with him
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi is one of the biggest dog lovers in Bollywood. There is barely any activity she is yet to enjoy with her fur babies. From playing pool to hiking, Sona has done it all
Varun Dhawan
The ‘SOTY’ star recently got a beagle and named him Angel. He and his wife Natasha pamper their floofy baby
Hrithik Roshan
According to Hrithik Roshan his buddy Zane is his hug buddy
Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment