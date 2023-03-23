MAR 23, 2023
Bollywood celebs and their superstitions
It is a well known fact that Salman Khan is well attached to his turquoise bracelet. It was given to him by his father and he considers it a lucky charm
Salman Khan
Yes, even DP has a superstition! She has made it a habit to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple before all her film’s releases
Deepika Padukone
Ranbir considers the number 8 very lucky for himself. This number was seen on Alia’s wedding jewellery as well
Ranbir Kapoor
Katrina Kaif credits her success in the industry to Rajashtan’s Ajmer Sharif Dargah and makes discreet visits to the place
Katrina Kaif
Shah Rukh Khan
hah Rukh has a very peculiar superstition of sporting ‘555’ on all of his cars
He considers the number 9 his lucky number and never writes a word on a blank page without making an ‘Om’ symbol first
Akshay Kumar
Hrithik was asked to remove his extra thumb surgically but he refused to do it as he believes it to be his lucky charm
Hrithik Roshan
The actress and model, Bipasha is very conscious of the evil eye. To ward off evil she follows a few rituals
Bipasha Basu
Big B once revealed that he developed a superstition of not moving an inch when he is watching the Indian Cricket team for luck!
Amitabh Bachchan
Shilpa shared that she had a silly superstition of wearing two watches whenever her cricket team played
Shilpa Shetty
