Arjun Gupta

Entertainment 

MAR 23, 2023

Bollywood celebs and their superstitions

It is a well known fact that Salman Khan is well attached to his turquoise bracelet. It was given to him by his father and he considers it a lucky charm

Source: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Yes, even DP has a superstition! She has made it a habit to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple before all her film’s releases 

Deepika Padukone 

Ranbir considers the number 8 very lucky for himself. This number was seen on Alia’s wedding jewellery as well

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor 

Katrina Kaif credits her success in the industry to Rajashtan’s Ajmer Sharif Dargah and makes discreet visits to the place

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

hah Rukh has a very peculiar superstition of sporting ‘555’ on all of his cars

He considers the number 9 his lucky number and never writes a word on a blank page without making an ‘Om’ symbol first

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Hrithik was asked to remove his extra thumb surgically but he refused to do it as he believes it to be his lucky charm

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

The actress and model, Bipasha is very conscious of the evil eye. To ward off evil she follows a few rituals

Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Big B once revealed that he developed a superstition of not moving an inch when he is watching the Indian Cricket team for luck!

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Shilpa shared that she had a silly superstition of wearing two watches whenever her cricket team played

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

