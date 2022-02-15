Entertainment

Bollywood celebs and their tryst with prison

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was reportedly accused of killing a person on the roadside and also, accused of hunting the endangered chinkara deer with his car for which he spent 18 days in jail.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Reportedly, the fitness freak of B-Town was arrested when he crashed his bike onto a cycle injuring two people in 2006. Although he was released on bail, it took six years for the court to sentence him to 15 days of jail

Image: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham

The actor was reportedly jailed in an attempt to buy drugs in 2001. But he was soon released as he had possessed a very little amount of it

Image: Pinkvilla

Fardeen Khan

In 2013, The Delhi High Court had sent him to judicial custody for misleading the court in a Rs. 5 crore recovery suit, filed against him by a businessman. He had to spend 10 days in jail for filing a false affidavit

Image: Rajpal Yadav Instagram

Rajpal Yadav

As per reports, Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1993 for illegal arms possession. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment which ended in 2016

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt

The diva was reportedly arrested by NCB on September 8, 2020, in a drug case. She was behind the bars for over a month and was later released after The Bombay High Court granted her bail

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty

Sooraj was sentenced to imprisonment under IPC Section 306 on charges of abetting the alleged suicide of his actor girlfriend Jiah Khan. He was granted bail in 2013. 

Image: Sooraj Pancholi Instagram

Sooraj Pancholi

Saif Ali Khan was arrested for punching a businessman at Mumbai's Taj Hotel. Two years later, a local court framed charges against them under Section 34 and Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was once jailed for misbehaving with a journalist. He once revealed how he got into a fight with a magazine editor who published intensive and false rumours about him and a female co-star

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

