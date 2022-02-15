Bollywood celebs and their tryst with prison

Salman Khan was reportedly accused of killing a person on the roadside and also, accused of hunting the endangered chinkara deer with his car for which he spent 18 days in jail.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Reportedly, the fitness freak of B-Town was arrested when he crashed his bike onto a cycle injuring two people in 2006. Although he was released on bail, it took six years for the court to sentence him to 15 days of jail
Image: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham
The actor was reportedly jailed in an attempt to buy drugs in 2001. But he was soon released as he had possessed a very little amount of it
Image: Pinkvilla
Fardeen Khan
In 2013, The Delhi High Court had sent him to judicial custody for misleading the court in a Rs. 5 crore recovery suit, filed against him by a businessman. He had to spend 10 days in jail for filing a false affidavit
Image: Rajpal Yadav Instagram
Rajpal Yadav
As per reports, Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1993 for illegal arms possession. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment which ended in 2016
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
The diva was reportedly arrested by NCB on September 8, 2020, in a drug case. She was behind the bars for over a month and was later released after The Bombay High Court granted her bail
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea Chakraborty
Sooraj was sentenced to imprisonment under IPC Section 306 on charges of abetting the alleged suicide of his actor girlfriend Jiah Khan. He was granted bail in 2013.
Image: Sooraj Pancholi Instagram
Sooraj Pancholi
Saif Ali Khan was arrested for punching a businessman at Mumbai's Taj Hotel. Two years later, a local court framed charges against them under Section 34 and Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was once jailed for misbehaving with a journalist. He once revealed how he got into a fight with a magazine editor who published intensive and false rumours about him and a female co-star
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
