Virat and Anushka named their newborn ‘Vamika’. It is believed that 'Vamika' is the Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga. The name primarily denotes power, strength, success and prosperity
Dia Mirza’s son is named Avyaan. The name ‘Avyaan’ is also one of the names of Lord Ganesha, signifying being born with “a lot of luck"
Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Jeh Ali Khan
Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son ‘Jeh’ recently. ‘Jeh’ is a Parsi name and it means ‘to come '. The name means that the baby would bring a lot of joy in their life and the world
Zain Kapoor
While Shahid and Mira named their first child 'Misha', which is a combination of the alphabets from their name, they named their son 'Zain', which means beauty and grace
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia named their daughter ‘Mehr’. While the name 'Mehr' has multiple origins, Arabic, Bengali, Hindu, Indian, Muslim, Punjabi, it primarily means 'blessing'
Mehr Dhupia Bedi
Shilpa Shetty recently had her second baby, Samisha, through surrogacy. She also revealed that the 'Sa' in 'Samisha' means 'to have' in Sanskrit, while 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God'
Samisha Shetty Kundra
Arik Rampal
Arjun Rampal had his first baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, and the couple decided to name him 'Arik'. In Sanskrit, the name 'Arik' means 'ruler of rulers'
Kalki Koechlin gave birth to her baby girl, Sappho, with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. It is believed that their daughter is named after the famous Greek poet, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post with her baby