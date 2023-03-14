Heading 3

MAR 14, 2023

Bollywood celebs: Bearded looks

Shahid Kapoor has kept away from a beard for most of his career but we are glad he has groomed a perfect one in the past few years

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

We cannot discuss beards and not mention Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh 

Ayushmann Khurrana has had the most stylish bearded looks throughout his career

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana 

Take a look at Rohit Saraf’s short stubble beard

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra can rock even a scruffy beard

Take lessons from Amitabh Bachchan on how to grow the perfect french beard

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Suniel Shetty is a master of the boxed beard style

Source: Suniel Shetty Instagram

Suniel Shetty

Anil Kapoor’s well-groomed beard will make you go Jhakaas

Source: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor

Seek some hot beard inspiration from Aditya Roy Kapur

Source: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur

From a full-beard look to a quick fade, Vicky looks charming in all of them

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

