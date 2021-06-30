Bollywood celebs’ Besties in real life

According to Shraddha, her best friend Eshanka is like a tattoo in her heart, ever since she was born whereas for Ishanka or Saha, as Shraddha lovingly calls her, has always been her guardian angel and an older sister
Kareena’s older sister, Karishma and Amrita’s older sister, Malaika entered the show biz around the same time. Kareena and Amrita bonded well and Bebo was one of her bridesmaids! Since then, all four have been “Gucci BFFs”
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora
Alia and her girlfriends have been the best of buddies probably since their childhood. They spend a lot of time with each other and even vacation together!
Alia Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan and Meghna Goyal
The ‘Gunday’ stars have been really tight & are the epitome of ‘brother from another mother’. From hosting shows together, to kissing and cuddling with each other without a care, these two have set the bar for bromance high
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor
According to Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan makes him a better person and nourishes him. Looks like these two are a package deal
Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji
Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani’s friendship goes a long way back. Kiara is like a part of the Ambani family and has often been seen at Isha’s family functions and gatherings
Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani
For Vicky Kaushal, his friends are “all that matters”. Not much to anyone’s surprise, Vicky and his friends are ‘chaddi-buddies’ from their college days and have been the best of friends ever since
Vicky Kaushal, Amol Pradhan, Kaustabh Deshpande and Abhishek Parmar
A fashion icon and a designer, the perfect duo. Sonam and Shehla have known each other since they were teenagers and have been pretty close since then & have supported and inspired each other throughout their careers
Sonam Kapoor and Shehla Khan
Sara Ali Khan met her three besties back in her college days. She spent her four years in New York with them. Every now and then, the girls can be seen just hanging out and chilling together
Sara Ali Khan, Ahilya Mehta, Ipshita Sen and Kamya Arora