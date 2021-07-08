Bollywood celebs

mourn Dilip Kumar’s demise

July 08, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was deeply grief stricken on getting to know about Dilip Saab’s passing. He went to Dilip Saab’s house to pay his respects

Late Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Bano would call Shah Rukh, Dilip’s ‘muh-bola-beta’. For Shahrukh, it was the departure of his inspiration and role model. He visited Saira Bano to offer his condolences

Shah Rukh Khan

Dharmendra Deol

Dharmendra and Dilip Saab were like brothers and Dharamendra always aspired to be like Dilip Saab. Dharmendra was heartbroken and got emotional while talking about Dilip Saab’s demise and wished him heaven

Aamir Khan

The Perfectionist of Bollywood remembered the legend in a post that said, “For me, you always will be the greatest ever”

Sharing a photo, Salman Khan wrote, “Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see #RIP Dilip Saab”

Salman Khan

The actress expressed grief at the loss of the legend. She called his demise the “end of an era” and labelled his contribution to arts as “invaluable”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Akshay Kumar offered his condolences on twitter. He tweeted, “To the world many others may be heroes but to us actors, Dilip Kumar Sir was the only hero”

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn was not prepared for his passing away. He was heartbroken by the news and offered his prayers and condolences to Saira Bano on instagram

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor called Dilip Saab a bright, shining star. Anil Kapoor and Dilip Kumar shared screen in three movies. Anil Kapoor says, “Rest in peace Dilip Saab, you will always be in our minds and hearts”

Ranbir Kapoor was deeply grieved by the news. He went to pay his respects to Dilip Kumar’s house

Ranbir Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek shares his regret on social media about not being able to share screen with the legendary Dilip Saab, in Aakhri Mughal. He thanked Dilip Kumar for sharing his talent and went to pay his respects along with his father

Alia Bhatt

Alia had deep respect for Dilip Kumar. For her, Dilip Kumar was the ‘Gold Standard’ for actors to imbibe from. She offered her condolences through social media

Farhan Akhtar offered his condolences and paid his respects through Instagram. He referred to Dilip Saab as an ‘institution of acting’ and his talents, ‘incredible craft’

Farhan Akhtar

