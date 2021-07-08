Big B was deeply grief stricken on getting to know about Dilip Saab’s passing. He went to Dilip Saab’s house to pay his respects
Late Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Bano would call Shah Rukh, Dilip’s ‘muh-bola-beta’. For Shahrukh, it was the departure of his inspiration and role model. He visited Saira Bano to offer his condolences
Shah Rukh Khan
Dharmendra Deol
Dharmendra and Dilip Saab were like brothers and Dharamendra always aspired to be like Dilip Saab. Dharmendra was heartbroken and got emotional while talking about Dilip Saab’s demise and wished him heaven
Aamir Khan
The Perfectionist of Bollywood remembered the legend in a post that said, “For me, you always will be the greatest ever”
Sharing a photo, Salman Khan wrote, “Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see #RIP Dilip Saab”
Salman Khan
The actress expressed grief at the loss of the legend. She called his demise the “end of an era” and labelled his contribution to arts as “invaluable”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Akshay Kumar offered his condolences on twitter. He tweeted, “To the world many others may be heroes but to us actors, Dilip Kumar Sir was the only hero”
Akshay Kumar
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn was not prepared for his passing away. He was heartbroken by the news and offered his prayers and condolences to Saira Bano on instagram
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor called Dilip Saab a bright, shining star. Anil Kapoor and Dilip Kumar shared screen in three movies. Anil Kapoor says, “Rest in peace Dilip Saab, you will always be in our minds and hearts”
Ranbir Kapoor was deeply grieved by the news. He went to pay his respects to Dilip Kumar’s house
Ranbir Kapoor
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek shares his regret on social media about not being able to share screen with the legendary Dilip Saab, in Aakhri Mughal. He thanked Dilip Kumar for sharing his talent and went to pay his respects along with his father
Alia Bhatt
Alia had deep respect for Dilip Kumar. For her, Dilip Kumar was the ‘Gold Standard’ for actors to imbibe from. She offered her condolences through social media
Farhan Akhtar offered his condolences and paid his respects through Instagram. He referred to Dilip Saab as an ‘institution of acting’ and his talents, ‘incredible craft’