Bollywood celebs’ opulent holiday homes

 Lubna Khan

Nov 04, 2022

Entertainment

Image: Farah Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful holiday home in Alibaug. The villa has hosted numerous celeb parties!

Video: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once enjoyed a holiday with hubby Nick Jonas and her cousin Parineeti Chopra at her swanky abode in Goa. 

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

We all got glimpses of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel amid the lockdown in 2020.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s home away from home in London has beautiful interiors featuring vintage carpets, printed wallpapers, chandeliers, and more.

Image: Shabnam Gupta Interiors

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s posh Manali home is designed by Shabnam Gupta and it offers stunning views of the mountains.

Video: Suniel Shetty Instagram

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala is built over a hilltop and has a rustic charm.

Image: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns a Portuguese-style villa in Goa where he often goes to relax and unwind.

Video: Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal has a beautiful house in Karjat, and he shared a few glimpses on Instagram as he spent the lockdown with Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik here.

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan love to spend time at the actor’s ancestral home Pataudi Palace.

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibaug, and in August, they shared pictures from the intimate Griha Pravesh Pooja.

