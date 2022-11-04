Heading 3
Bollywood celebs’ opulent holiday homes
Lubna Khan
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
Image: Farah Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful holiday home in Alibaug. The villa has hosted numerous celeb parties!
Video: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas once enjoyed a holiday with hubby Nick Jonas and her cousin Parineeti Chopra at her swanky abode in Goa.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
We all got glimpses of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel amid the lockdown in 2020.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor’s home away from home in London has beautiful interiors featuring vintage carpets, printed wallpapers, chandeliers, and more.
Image: Shabnam Gupta Interiors
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut’s posh Manali home is designed by Shabnam Gupta and it offers stunning views of the mountains.
Video: Suniel Shetty Instagram
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala is built over a hilltop and has a rustic charm.
Image: Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar owns a Portuguese-style villa in Goa where he often goes to relax and unwind.
Video: Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal has a beautiful house in Karjat, and he shared a few glimpses on Instagram as he spent the lockdown with Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik here.
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan love to spend time at the actor’s ancestral home Pataudi Palace.
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibaug, and in August, they shared pictures from the intimate Griha Pravesh Pooja.