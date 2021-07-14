Bollywood celebs’

siblings in real life

July 14, 2021

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor

They are descendents of the strongest pillar of Bollywood, the trio Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor and have managed to stand up to the expectations of fans

Shilpa Shetty has Bollywood career as an actress, whereas Shamita is prominently known for her role in Mohabbatein as a dance student and both the sisters have been winning hearts since

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Salman, Arbaz and Sohail Khan

The Khan brothers are very famous and dynamic. they have even shared the screen as brothers Salman and Arbaaz in Dabang and Salman and Sohail in Tubelight

Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

The younger generation of the most talented family of actors, Bebo and Lolo are both brilliant actresses from their respective eras. Lolo ruled the 90s whereas Bebo is winning hearts till date

Saif and Soha are Sharmila Tagore’s kids, and have inherited her beauty as well as her skills

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

The Fashionista and the stylist, one of the most creative and talented duos of Bollywood. Sonam is known for her acting skills and Rhea is known for her playful designs

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

The beautiful and talented Kaif sisters are quite the buzz of the town. Kat’s youngest sister, Isabelle is all set to follow in her sister’s footsteps and walk into Bollywood

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are half brothers. Shahid has been in the industry for a long time whereas Ishaan has only just begun his career in Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt

Two remarkable actresses from two different generations, Alia and Pooja are very unconventional and talented when it comes to acting

Sara and Ibrahim are saif ali khan and amrita singh's children and are just as gorgeous as their parents. Sara has made her mark in Bollywood with her debut and fans are waiting for Ibrahim to step foot in the industry

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

