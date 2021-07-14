They are descendents of the strongest pillar of Bollywood, the trio Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor and have managed to stand up to the expectations of fans
Shilpa Shetty has Bollywood career as an actress, whereas Shamita is prominently known for her role in Mohabbatein as a dance student and both the sisters have been winning hearts since
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty
Salman, Arbaz and Sohail Khan
The Khan brothers are very famous and dynamic. they have even shared the screen as brothers Salman and Arbaaz in Dabang and Salman and Sohail in Tubelight
Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor
The younger generation of the most talented family of actors, Bebo and Lolo are both brilliant actresses from their respective eras. Lolo ruled the 90s whereas Bebo is winning hearts till date
Saif and Soha are Sharmila Tagore’s kids, and have inherited her beauty as well as her skills
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan
The Fashionista and the stylist, one of the most creative and talented duos of Bollywood. Sonam is known for her acting skills and Rhea is known for her playful designs
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
The beautiful and talented Kaif sisters are quite the buzz of the town. Kat’s youngest sister, Isabelle is all set to follow in her sister’s footsteps and walk into Bollywood
Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are half brothers. Shahid has been in the industry for a long time whereas Ishaan has only just begun his career in Bollywood
Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt
Two remarkable actresses from two different generations, Alia and Pooja are very unconventional and talented when it comes to acting
Sara and Ibrahim are saif ali khan and amrita singh's children and are just as gorgeous as their parents. Sara has made her mark in Bollywood with her debut and fans are waiting for Ibrahim to step foot in the industry