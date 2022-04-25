Entertainment

Bollywood celebs & their fur babies

Varun Dhawan

Credit: Varan Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan loves to pull Joey’s leg all the time. Joey, the beagle, is super cute and also loves to annoy Varun

Alia Bhatt

Credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a proud cat person and has three cats at her home. Her favourite is Edward and she often poses with it

Arjun is obsessed with his pet Maximus. When Arjun put up this video, he was jealous that his sister Anshula got more love from Max than him

Credit: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Want to see more of Farhan’s pet Tyson? Just go and search the hashtag #tystagram. Pet Parents Farhan and Shibani love to post Tyson’s pictures on Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is a proud dog mummy with three furry babies. She loves her pups Diana, Gino and Panda a lot. Diana often tags along on her mommy’s trips

Credit: Diana Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit adopted Carmelo, a stray puppy, a few years ago on her son Arin’s birthday and the rest is history. Fast forward to 2022, Carmelo is Madhuri’s best friend

Madhuri Dixit

Credit: BellaGokuChichiJasmineKeety Instagram

Disha Patani has not one but many fur babies. In fact, she even has an Instagram account dedicated to her cats and dogs. Her pets are as sassy as her

Disha Patani

Credit: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna deeply love their pets. Unfortunately, just a few weeks back, they lost their dog Cleo, who was with them for 12 years

Akshay Kumar

Video: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan recently adopted a baby Indie pup Mowgli and made the world go ‘aww’. Mowgli is a cute bundle of joy

Hrithik Roshan

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s Shyloh has been her constant companion for the last 11 years. Shraddha loves to spoil her dog rotten with love

Shraddha Kapoor

