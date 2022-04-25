Entertainment
Sampriti
APR 25, 2022
Heading 3
Bollywood celebs & their fur babies
Varun Dhawan
Credit: Varan Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan loves to pull Joey’s leg all the time. Joey, the beagle, is super cute and also loves to annoy Varun
Alia Bhatt
Credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is a proud cat person and has three cats at her home. Her favourite is Edward and she often poses with it
Arjun is obsessed with his pet Maximus. When Arjun put up this video, he was jealous that his sister Anshula got more love from Max than him
Credit: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Want to see more of Farhan’s pet Tyson? Just go and search the hashtag #tystagram. Pet Parents Farhan and Shibani love to post Tyson’s pictures on Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is a proud dog mummy with three furry babies. She loves her pups Diana, Gino and Panda a lot. Diana often tags along on her mommy’s trips
Credit: Diana Chopra Jonas Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Credit: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit adopted Carmelo, a stray puppy, a few years ago on her son Arin’s birthday and the rest is history. Fast forward to 2022, Carmelo is Madhuri’s best friend
Madhuri Dixit
Credit: BellaGokuChichiJasmineKeety Instagram
Disha Patani has not one but many fur babies. In fact, she even has an Instagram account dedicated to her cats and dogs. Her pets are as sassy as her
Disha Patani
Credit: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna deeply love their pets. Unfortunately, just a few weeks back, they lost their dog Cleo, who was with them for 12 years
Akshay Kumar
Video: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan recently adopted a baby Indie pup Mowgli and made the world go ‘aww’. Mowgli is a cute bundle of joy
Hrithik Roshan
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s Shyloh has been her constant companion for the last 11 years. Shraddha loves to spoil her dog rotten with love
Shraddha Kapoor
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan's inspiring modish green looks