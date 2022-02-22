Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

Feb 22, 2022

Bollywood celebs' underwater photoshoots

Ananya Panday

The diva took to her Instagram handle to share this picture from her underwater photoshoot. She looked like a mermaid in a sizzling white swimsuit and posed flawlessly with utmost grace

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The diva learnt scuba diving for her movie Raabta. Later, the diva went to the Maldives to experience underwater diving

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The actress blessed her fans with a super stunning underwater picture of her in a radiant orange bikini. The diva looked all relaxed in a swimsuit as she posed inside the blue ocean

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Parineeti feels that it is incredible to see the magnificent life and the surreal colours underwater. The actress spent some time in Australia and had the best experience of her life

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Sonakshi has always been a water baby and the ocean has always excited her

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

In the click, Hina can be seen donning a striped blue swimsuit as she went on to take and underwater dive. She turned into a beautiful mermaid and set the internet on fire with her powder blue swimsuit

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan

The fashionista sent her fans into a frenzy with this water baby look of her. Her perfect bikini body and amazing swimming skills are too good to be missed

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

The star continued to set the internet on fire with her gorgeous picture from her Maldives vacation

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Next to join the bandwagon was Siddhant who was recently seen as Zain in the movie Gehraiyaan

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gehraiyaan fame Dhairya looked uber-cool in this white shirt as he posed for an underwater photoshoot

Image: Dhairya Karwa Instagram

Dhairya Karwa

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: LaraDutta & Mahesh Bhupathi’s bond

Click Here