Priya Nagpal
Feb 22, 2022
Bollywood celebs' underwater photoshoots
Ananya Panday
The diva took to her Instagram handle to share this picture from her underwater photoshoot. She looked like a mermaid in a sizzling white swimsuit and posed flawlessly with utmost grace
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The diva learnt scuba diving for her movie Raabta. Later, the diva went to the Maldives to experience underwater diving
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The actress blessed her fans with a super stunning underwater picture of her in a radiant orange bikini. The diva looked all relaxed in a swimsuit as she posed inside the blue ocean
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Parineeti feels that it is incredible to see the magnificent life and the surreal colours underwater. The actress spent some time in Australia and had the best experience of her life
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Sonakshi has always been a water baby and the ocean has always excited her
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
In the click, Hina can be seen donning a striped blue swimsuit as she went on to take and underwater dive. She turned into a beautiful mermaid and set the internet on fire with her powder blue swimsuit
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan
The fashionista sent her fans into a frenzy with this water baby look of her. Her perfect bikini body and amazing swimming skills are too good to be missed
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
The star continued to set the internet on fire with her gorgeous picture from her Maldives vacation
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Next to join the bandwagon was Siddhant who was recently seen as Zain in the movie Gehraiyaan
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Gehraiyaan fame Dhairya looked uber-cool in this white shirt as he posed for an underwater photoshoot
Image: Dhairya Karwa Instagram
Dhairya Karwa
