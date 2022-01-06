ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebs welcoming 2022

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed New Year 2022 in South Africa and were a part of a massive New Year cake cutting celebration

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Jumping into 2022 with only positivity and enthusiasm, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself looking party ready in a sparkly black mini dress

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

The Rashmi Rocket actress looked amazing in her pearl white column dress that featured a side slit and celebrated New Year eve with her friends

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

 Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated her New Year’s Eve with his sister Soha Ali Khan’s family

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor posted adorable pictures with her husband twinning in black, wishing a Happy New Year to her fans on Instagram

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Diana Penty

Diana Penty did a happy dance, waving 2021 goodbye in a pretty little black shimmery dress

Video: Diana Penty Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor welcomed 2022 in her pastel blue pyjamas and hat, flaunting her no-makeup face

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone seemed to have enjoyed her New Year's Eve with Ranveer Singh on a romantic date night

Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie while pouting and wished their fans Happy New Year

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looked uber-cool in her leather pants, sweater and jacket celebrating 2022 in Europe

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

