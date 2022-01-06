ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood celebs welcoming 2022
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed New Year 2022 in South Africa and were a part of a massive New Year cake cutting celebration
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Jumping into 2022 with only positivity and enthusiasm, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself looking party ready in a sparkly black mini dress
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
The Rashmi Rocket actress looked amazing in her pearl white column dress that featured a side slit and celebrated New Year eve with her friends
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated her New Year’s Eve with his sister Soha Ali Khan’s family
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor posted adorable pictures with her husband twinning in black, wishing a Happy New Year to her fans on Instagram
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Diana Penty
Diana Penty did a happy dance, waving 2021 goodbye in a pretty little black shimmery dress
Video: Diana Penty Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor welcomed 2022 in her pastel blue pyjamas and hat, flaunting her no-makeup face
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone seemed to have enjoyed her New Year's Eve with Ranveer Singh on a romantic date night
Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie while pouting and wished their fans Happy New Year
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra looked uber-cool in her leather pants, sweater and jacket celebrating 2022 in Europe
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
