Bollywood Celebs In White Pantsuits December 09, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a statement when she donned a silk all-white suit with flared pants
Mrunal Thakur stepped out in an oversized white blazer paired with white flared pants, looking chic
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a dramatic creamy white pantsuit by Ralph and Russo looked regal and glamorous
Katrina Kaif sported this striped pantsuit that bore a simple V-neck black bodice. Big gold hoops and tousled ponytail completed her look
Rakul Preet Singh rocked a bespoke Nauman Piyarji white tuxedo jumpsuit with matching corset
Taapsee Pannu upped the style game in a white pantsuit by Starch that was draped around her waist. White strappy heels completed her attire
Sonakshi Sinha wore a pristine white pantsuit with a black satin crop top bustier. Nude pink lips and filled-in brows highlighted her look
We also have Ayushmann Khurrana who looked dapper in a white blazer suit and a golden yellow tie
Kareena sported an unconventional pantsuit that bore open flowy ruffle sleeves
Deepika Padukone in this all-white Alberta Ferretti ensemble nails power dressing with enviable ease
