Bollywood celebs who are sports fanatics

Deepika says that badminton has taught her discipline and self-confidence in her life. She still plays badminton with her father who is an internationally acclaimed badminton player, Prakash Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan is a sports freak, from cricket to football he has got everything under his sleeve. He played cricket and football mainly during his boyhood days
Akshay Kumar is known for his slaying stunts in the B - industry. This is because he likes to keep a watch on his fitness activities which include martial arts, kickboxing, karate, swimming and Parkour
The owner of the Pune FC City, Hrithik Roshan plays sports not games. He occasionally plays football with his kids. He even played football for charity along with his other celebrity buddies
Varun Dhawan is a loyal Manchester United supporter. The actor has keen interest in football and has kickass football skills
The actor loves a good game and that’s what we saw when the celebrity team bucked up against the Indian cricket team during a football match for the drought survivors
Lisa Haydon is a soul surfer who has a wander-lusting spirit. Being a half Australian, beaches and surfing runs in the family, the waves speak to her
Skiing is nothing new for her as she recalls her father taking her skiing and trekking in Gulmarg. She still enjoys going there
Suniel Shetty is the captain of the cricket team Mumbai Heroes in the Celebrity Cricket league. And he occasionally plays cricket with his kids Ahan and Athiya