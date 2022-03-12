Entertainment
Bollywood celebs who broke stereotypes
Sushmita Sen
At the age of 24, Sushmita Sen opted to adopt two lovely girls, Renée and Alisah. People thought it was a tremendous gesture of kindness, but she saw it as self-preservation
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Dia Mirza defied patriarchy by getting her wedding ceremony conducted by a female priest. At her wedding, she also shunned kanyadaan and vidaai
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
At the age of 30, Neena Gupta became pregnant out of wedlock and got herself caught in a tough situation. Despite the fact that many people criticised her and mistreated her, she chose to keep the kid and raised Masaba as a single mother
Image: Neena Gupta Instagram
Neena Gupta
Farah Khan was the first celebrity to talk publicly about having children using IVF. She gave birth to three children - Diva, Anya and Czar
Image: Farah Khan Instagram
Farah Khan
In 2021, Mandira Bedi suffered a tragic loss when her husband, Raj Kaushal passed away. Mandira carried out Raj's last rituals, which are usually carried out by male family members according to Hindu norms
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Mandira Bedi
Some individuals on the Internet chastised her for it, but many more praised her for being the strong woman that she is
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Katrina Kaif's bridal entry was stunning and heartfelt, as she picked her sisters to carry the Taaron ki Chaav, which is traditionally carried by the bride's brothers in Indian weddings
Katrina Kaif
Image: Joseph Radhik
The actress, on the other hand, gave the most beautiful explanation for preferring her sisters, penning, "We sisters have protected one another and stood as pillars of strength all these years."
Image: Joseph Radhik
