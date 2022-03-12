Entertainment

MAR 13, 2022

Bollywood celebs who broke stereotypes

Sushmita Sen

At the age of 24, Sushmita Sen opted to adopt two lovely girls, Renée and Alisah. People thought it was a tremendous gesture of kindness, but she saw it as self-preservation

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Dia Mirza defied patriarchy by getting her wedding ceremony conducted by a female priest. At her wedding, she also shunned kanyadaan and vidaai

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

At the age of 30, Neena Gupta became pregnant out of wedlock and got herself caught in a tough situation. Despite the fact that many people criticised her and mistreated her, she chose to keep the kid and raised Masaba as a single mother

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Neena Gupta

Farah Khan was the first celebrity to talk publicly about having children using IVF. She gave birth to three children - Diva, Anya and Czar

Image: Farah Khan Instagram

Farah Khan

In 2021, Mandira Bedi suffered a tragic loss when her husband, Raj Kaushal passed away. Mandira carried out Raj's last rituals, which are usually carried out by male family members according to Hindu norms

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

Mandira Bedi

Some individuals on the Internet chastised her for it, but many more praised her for being the strong woman that she is

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

Katrina Kaif's bridal entry was stunning and heartfelt, as she picked her sisters to carry the Taaron ki Chaav, which is traditionally carried by the bride's brothers in Indian weddings

Katrina Kaif

Image: Joseph Radhik

The actress, on the other hand, gave the most beautiful explanation for preferring her sisters, penning, "We sisters have protected one another and stood as pillars of strength all these years."

Image: Joseph Radhik

