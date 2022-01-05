Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

JAN 05, 2022

Bollywood celebs who celebrated New Year

Priyanka & Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick shared pictures from their New Year outing on social media

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The couple welcomed the year 2022 aboard a yacht with pals

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh uploaded a slew of photos from his New Year's Eve vacation with wife Deepika Padukone

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The actor looked dashing while sipping a drink as he penned his picture, "First day of the rest of my life."

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu rang in the New Year with her sister Shagun, and the duo looked absolutely chic

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

On New Year's Eve, Karisma had a pyjama party  as she penned her picture, "It's just better in pyjamas."

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan

On New Year's Eve, the actor unleashed his inner athlete as he shared a video of himself playing football with the caption, "First goal of 2022."

Video : Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Ajay Devgn

The Singham of Bollywood welcomed the New Year by diving into the pool with his family

Video: Ajay Devgn Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Horoscope for January 2022

Click Here