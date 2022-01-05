Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
JAN 05, 2022
Bollywood celebs who celebrated New Year
Priyanka & Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick shared pictures from their New Year outing on social media
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The couple welcomed the year 2022 aboard a yacht with pals
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh uploaded a slew of photos from his New Year's Eve vacation with wife Deepika Padukone
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The actor looked dashing while sipping a drink as he penned his picture, "First day of the rest of my life."
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu rang in the New Year with her sister Shagun, and the duo looked absolutely chic
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
On New Year's Eve, Karisma had a pyjama party as she penned her picture, "It's just better in pyjamas."
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan
On New Year's Eve, the actor unleashed his inner athlete as he shared a video of himself playing football with the caption, "First goal of 2022."
Video : Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Ajay Devgn
The Singham of Bollywood welcomed the New Year by diving into the pool with his family
Video: Ajay Devgn Instagram
