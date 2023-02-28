FEB 28, 2023
Bollywood Celebs Who Fell In Love On Set
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love on the sets of the film Guru
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek-Aishwarya
Image: kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hit it off instantly while shooting for Tashan
Saif-Kareena
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna fell in love with each other during International Khiladi's shoot
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay-Twinkle
On the sets of Hulchul, Ajay Devgn and Kajol exchanged their feelings
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Ajay-Kajol
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Genelia-Riteish
The cutest couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh fell in love during the shooting of Tujhe Meri Kasam
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika-Ranveer
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did a commercial together and now the rest is history
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka-Virat
While filming for Alone, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover clicked with each other
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha-Karan
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha-Kunal
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met while shooting for the movie Fukrey and instantly become good friends
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Richa-Ali
