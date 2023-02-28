Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 28, 2023

Bollywood Celebs Who Fell In Love On Set

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love on the sets of the film Guru

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

Abhishek-Aishwarya

Image: kareena Kapoor Instagram 


Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hit it off instantly while shooting for Tashan 

Saif-Kareena


Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna fell in love with each other during International Khiladi's shoot 

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Akshay-Twinkle

On the sets of Hulchul, Ajay Devgn and Kajol exchanged their feelings 

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram 

Ajay-Kajol

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram 

Genelia-Riteish

The cutest couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh fell in love during the shooting of Tujhe Meri Kasam 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika-Ranveer

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did a commercial together and now the rest is history 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka-Virat

While filming for Alone, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover clicked with each other 

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Bipasha-Karan

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge 

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Soha-Kunal 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met while shooting for the movie Fukrey and instantly become good friends

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram 

Richa-Ali

