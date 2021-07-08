Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met each other for the first time in 2013, on the sets of an advertisement that the two featured in together
Love started to brew between the two and after being in a relationship for a few years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot with each other in December 2017
Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh has often mentioned every time he would ask Hazel Keech out on coffee, she would switch off her phone and not turn up for the date
After running behind the actor for over a year and taking some help from a common friend, the cricketer finally convinced her to go out with him and that’s when they fell in love, after which the two tied the knot with each other in 2016
Sagarika Ghatge rose to fame with the sports drama, Chak De India and made the headlines for her great performance but made sure to always keep her relationship with cricketer Zaheer Khan under the wraps
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan
After dating each other for many years, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan made their relationship public by making a media appearance together and tied the knot in November 2017
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan played cupid between Geeta Basra and Harbajan Singh who started as friends, and then love started to brew between the two
Geeta Basra and Harbajan Singh
Geeta Basra and Harbajan Singh kept their relationship private and made things public only after tying the knot with each other in 2015
Bollywood beauty, Sharmila Tagore, and the youngest Indian cricket team captain, Mansoor Ali Khan fell in love with each other despite the differences in their family
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi tied the knot in 1969, giving India its longest-standing “Bollywood and cricket” lovestories
