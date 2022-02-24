Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 24, 2022
Celebs who went to explore wildlife
Heading 3
Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia Mirza and her beau Vaibhav Rekhi paid a visit to Sawai Madhopur's Ranthambore National Park
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
She stayed at a five-star hotel on Ranthambore Road surrounded by wildlife and she shared incredible wildlife pictures from her vacation on social media
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Last year, the Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood visited Ranthambore National Park to celebrate the New Year
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The pair spent their vacation surrounded by wilderness and shared a photo dump from their trip
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also enjoying the wilderness in Ranthambore when Ranveer and Deepika were there
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Recently, the pair went to a wildlife reserve in Kenya to ring in the New Year 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Juhi Chawla paid a visit to Mysore, Karnataka's Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve, also known as the Rajiv Gandhi National Park
Juhi Chawla
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
From her chopper, the actress provided an aerial view of the area as well as a sneak peek at the animals she saw
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
The Khaali Peeli duo went on a wildlife adventure to the Ranthambore National Park to ring in the new year 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday
The couple shared beautiful wildlife pictures separately on Instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joined Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday to Ranthambore
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Although there was no official confirmation of their vacation, their similar vacation photos were enough to spark the rumours
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Huma Qureshi’s inimitable style game