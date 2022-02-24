Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 24, 2022

Celebs who went to explore wildlife

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and her beau Vaibhav Rekhi paid a visit to Sawai Madhopur's Ranthambore National Park

 Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

She stayed at a five-star hotel on Ranthambore Road surrounded by wildlife and she shared incredible wildlife pictures from her vacation on social media

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Last year, the Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood visited Ranthambore National Park to celebrate the New Year

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The pair spent their vacation surrounded by wilderness and shared a photo dump from their trip

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also enjoying the wilderness in Ranthambore when Ranveer and Deepika were there

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Recently, the pair went to a wildlife reserve in Kenya to ring in the New Year 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Juhi Chawla paid a visit to Mysore, Karnataka's Nagarhole Wildlife Reserve, also known as the Rajiv Gandhi National Park

Juhi Chawla

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

From her chopper, the actress provided an aerial view of the area as well as a sneak peek at the animals she saw

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

The Khaali Peeli duo went on a wildlife adventure to the Ranthambore National Park to ring in the new year 2022

Image: Pinkvilla

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday

The couple shared beautiful wildlife pictures separately on Instagram

Image: Pinkvilla

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joined Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday to Ranthambore

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Although there was no official confirmation of their vacation, their similar vacation photos were enough to spark the rumours

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

