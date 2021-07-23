B-town celebs
who wrote books

JULY 23, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished was a huge hit and became a New York Times Best Seller within a few weeks of its release

The actress spoke openly about her career struggles and enduring racist attacks at school in the US and a lot more in her memoir
Former actress Twinkle Khanna is well known for her funny and witty writing. She called her book mrs funnybones and compiled many new and old interesting anecdotes and incidents about her personal life

Neena Gupta’s autobiography exposed some dirtiest Bollywood secrets and the struggles she had to go through being a single parent

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his interesting journey into the Indian film industry and his path to success in his book Cracking The Code – My Journey to Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible is Bebo’s personal account of what she experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies

Emraan Hashmi penned The Kiss Of Life following his son Ayaan’s successful fight against cancer

Shilpa Shetty authored The Great Indian Diet that threw light on yoga, clean diet and everything you need to look as stunning as her

Naseeruddin Shah titled his memoir And Then One Day which takes the readers through his life of being a theatre artist to making it big in cinemas

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s self-help book Aap Khud Hi Best Hain helps readers find inner happiness in life

