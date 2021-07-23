Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished was a huge hit and became a New York Times Best Seller within a few weeks of its release
The actress spoke openly about her career struggles and enduring racist attacks at school in the US and a lot more in her memoir
Former actress Twinkle Khanna is well known for her funny and witty writing. She called her book mrs funnybones and compiled many new and old interesting anecdotes and incidents about her personal life
Neena Gupta’s autobiography exposed some dirtiest Bollywood secrets and the struggles she had to go through being a single parent
Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his interesting journey into the Indian film industry and his path to success in his book Cracking The Code – My Journey to Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible is Bebo’s personal account of what she experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies
Emraan Hashmi penned The Kiss Of Life following his son Ayaan’s successful fight against cancer
Shilpa Shetty authored The Great Indian Diet that threw light on yoga, clean diet and everything you need to look as stunning as her
Naseeruddin Shah titled his memoir And Then One Day which takes the readers through his life of being a theatre artist to making it big in cinemas
Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s self-help book Aap Khud Hi Best Hain helps readers find inner happiness in life