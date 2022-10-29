Heading 3
Bollywood celebs with funky hair colours
Lubna Khan
OCT 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Adah Sharma Instagram
Adah Sharma’s multi-coloured look
From unicorn hairdo to bright pink and purple hair- there’s no hair colour that Adah hasn’t experimented with.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in pink
We’re loving Sara Ali Khan’s bubblegum pink highlights!
Image: Aarav Deveda
Lisa Haydon’s silver hair
We’re going gaga over Lisa Haydon’s gorgeous platinum-blonde hair!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi rocks lavender hair
Nora Fatehi pulls off coloured hair with such ease and it looks really glam on her! For those wondering, she’s worn a wig.
Image: Prateik Babbar Instagram
Prateik Babbar’s cobalt blue hair
Prateik Babbar does not shy away from experimenting with crazy hair colours!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh’s bright red locks
Rakul Preet Singh surprised her fans with a new look as she rocked bright red locks during her vacation in Ibiza.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani’s ash grey look
Kiara Advani’s new look for the web series Guilty left her fans surprised. The actress looked really chic as she added a few ash-grey coloured highlights.
Image: Taapsee Pannu Twitter
Taapsee Pannu’s purple-haired look
We love seeing celebrities rock vibrant hair colours! Taapsee once dyed her hair purple, and we’re loving the quirky look.
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone dyes her hair pink
Sunny Leone is another actress who has rocked bright-coloured hair numerous times.
Image: TheShraddhaK_FC on Twitter
Shraddha Kapoor slays in red
Shraddha Kapoor’s look with a few red strands gets a thumbs-up from us!