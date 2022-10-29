Heading 3

 Bollywood celebs with funky hair colours

Lubna Khan

OCT 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Adah Sharma Instagram

Adah Sharma’s multi-coloured look

From unicorn hairdo to bright pink and purple hair- there’s no hair colour that Adah hasn’t experimented with.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in pink

We’re loving Sara Ali Khan’s bubblegum pink highlights!

Image: Aarav Deveda

Lisa Haydon’s silver hair

We’re going gaga over Lisa Haydon’s gorgeous platinum-blonde hair!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi rocks lavender hair

Nora Fatehi pulls off coloured hair with such ease and it looks really glam on her! For those wondering, she’s worn a wig.

Image: Prateik Babbar Instagram

Prateik Babbar’s cobalt blue hair

Prateik Babbar does not shy away from experimenting with crazy hair colours!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh’s bright red locks

Rakul Preet Singh surprised her fans with a new look as she rocked bright red locks during her vacation in Ibiza.

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani’s ash grey look

Kiara Advani’s new look for the web series Guilty left her fans surprised. The actress looked really chic as she added a few ash-grey coloured highlights.

Image: Taapsee Pannu Twitter

Taapsee Pannu’s purple-haired look

We love seeing celebrities rock vibrant hair colours! Taapsee once dyed her hair purple, and we’re loving the quirky look.

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone dyes her hair pink

Sunny Leone is another actress who has rocked bright-coloured hair numerous times.

Image: TheShraddhaK_FC on Twitter

Shraddha Kapoor slays in red

Shraddha Kapoor’s look with a few red strands gets a thumbs-up from us!

