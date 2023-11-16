Bollywood Characters with Red Flags

Kabir Singh, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, is a brilliant but self-destructive doctor who struggles with anger issues and an unhealthy obsession with his love interest
Ayan becomes increasingly obsessed and fixated on unrequited love, blurring the lines between devotion and emotional instability. His relentless pursuit of a romantic connection that isn’t reciprocated raises questions about boundaries
Ayan - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Kusum, portrayed by Ishita Raj Sharma in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, raises red flags through her character's materialistic and manipulative behavior, challenging the boundaries of a healthy relationship
Kusum - Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Kundan, through his unrelenting obsession and stalking of Zoya, raises concerns about boundaries and consent. His actions, driven by one-sided love, reflect the complexities of navigating romantic relationships and the importance of respecting personal space and choices
Kundan - Raanjhanaa
Natasha with her impulsive and reckless behavior was a huge red flag which led to the relationship turmoil and underscores the importance of emotional maturity
Natasha - Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara
Zain with his secretive and manipulative actions becomes a red flag for both his fiancé and her cousin, raising concerns about the stability of the relationship and the impact of deception
Zain - Gehraiyaan
Portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul initially overlooking the feelings of his close friend, only to return after years wanting to marry her, highlighting the impact of insensitivity in relationships
Rahul Khanna - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Safeena, portrayed by Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, exhibits red flag behavior through her possessive and at times aggressive actions, underscoring the complexities of love, ambition, and personal boundaries
Safeena - Gully Boy
Dev - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Dev, engages in an extramarital affair, challenging traditional concepts of loyalty and morality
Tanu through her impulsive and erratic actions poses challenges in her marriage and relationships, emphasizing the importance of stability and communication