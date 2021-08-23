who are absolute goals
Bollywood couples Aug
23, 2021
The Mastani to Bajirao, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a match made in heaven. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and they have been together ever since
Shah Rukh Khan met Gauri Khan for the first time when he was only 18 years old. Their love story wasn't easy, but they sailed through it and now they have been together for over three decades
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of Bollywood's most royal couples. They began dating in 2008 while filming Tashan and have been together since
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and the two look absolutely adorable together
Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in the year 2018 and they have been giving couple and fashion goals ever since. Their wedding was no less than a fairy tale
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are undeniably one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Their cute videos on Instagram are always trending and loved by fans. They make us believe in true love
In December 2018, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a stunning and regal ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They are admired by people across the world
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. Today, they are the proud parents of two adorable kids. They're one of the sweetest couples of Bollywood
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal went from schoolmates to soulmates. They got married in a beautiful ceremony in January 2020
Akshay Kumar and his better half Twinkle Khanna got hitched in a private ceremony in 2001. They have been married for 20 years and have two amazing children. The couple is an inspiration to millions
