APRIL 19, 2023
Bollywood couples with shocking age-gap
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a gap of 10 years. They got married in 2012 and have 2 kids
Image Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
Shahid and Mira, who had an arranged marriage, have an age gap of 14 years. They are blessed with 2 kids
Image Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Image Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir is a decade older than his wife Alia. The much-in-love couple got married on April 14, 2022
Riteish and Genelia have an age gap of 9 years. They got married in 2012 and since then they have been the cutest couple in town
Image Genelia D'Souza Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
Milind took many by surprise in 2018 when he tied the knot with then 26-year old Ankita. The couple have an age gap of 26 years
Image Milind Soman Instagram
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar
Sanjay and Maanayata have a huge age gap of 19 years. They tied the knot in 2008
Image Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata
On 1st Dec 2018, Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas who was just 25 in their wedding year. This couple’s age gap is 10 years.
Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Sid and Kiara have an age difference of 7 years but the charm they exude when they are together is unmissable
Image Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kunal is 5 years younger than his wife, Soha Ali Khan. Love sparked between the two in 2009, when they worked together in a movie. The couple was open about their relationship and they even moved together in 2013
Image Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan
The iconic couple has an age gap of 13 years, and have been married for four decades
Image Hema Malini Instagram
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
