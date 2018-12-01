Heading 3

APRIL 19, 2023

Bollywood couples with shocking age-gap

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a gap of 10 years. They got married in 2012 and have 2 kids

Image Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Shahid and Mira, who had an arranged marriage, have an age gap of 14 years. They are blessed with 2 kids

Image Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Image Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is a decade older than his wife Alia. The much-in-love couple got married on April 14, 2022

Riteish and Genelia have an age gap of 9 years. They got married in 2012 and since then they have been the cutest couple in town

Image Genelia D'Souza Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Milind took many by surprise in 2018 when he tied the knot with then 26-year old Ankita. The couple have an age gap of 26 years

Image Milind Soman Instagram

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Sanjay and Maanayata have a huge age gap of 19 years. They tied the knot in 2008

Image Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata

On 1st Dec 2018, Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas who was just 25 in their wedding year. This couple’s age gap is 10 years.

Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Sid and Kiara have an age difference of 7 years but the charm they exude when they are together is unmissable

Image Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra

Kunal is 5 years younger than his wife, Soha Ali Khan. Love sparked between the two in 2009, when they worked together in a movie. The couple was open about their relationship and they even moved together in 2013

Image Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

The iconic couple has an age gap of 13 years, and have been married for four decades

Image Hema Malini Instagram

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

