Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
JAN 05, 2022
Btown debutants to watch out for in 2022
Suhana Khan
The King Khan's daughter has amassed a huge fan following before making her Bollywood debut
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She is set to make her acting debut in ‘The Archies’, the Netflix adaptation of the iconic American comic series of the same name
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda is also said to be one of the protagonists in the Hindi version of ‘The Archies’ along with Suhana
Image: Shweta Bachchan Instagram
Palak, the daughter of prominent television actress Shweta Tiwari, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak Tiwari
She has already stirred the internet with her debut music video, Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Manushi Chhillar
Miss World 2017 is going to appear with Akshay Kumar in her debut Bollywood film, Prithviraj produced by Yash Raj Films
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Before making her debut, Shanaya had amassed a significant fan base on social media
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
The prominent South actress, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film which is set to release in May
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in black jumpsuits