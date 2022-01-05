Entertainment

Btown debutants to watch out for in 2022

Suhana Khan

The King Khan's daughter has amassed a huge fan following before making her Bollywood debut

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She is set to make her acting debut in ‘The Archies’, the Netflix adaptation of the iconic American comic series of the same name

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda is also said to be one of the protagonists in the Hindi version of ‘The Archies’ along with Suhana

Image: Shweta Bachchan Instagram

Palak, the daughter of prominent television actress Shweta Tiwari, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari

She has already stirred the internet with her debut music video, Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 is going to appear with Akshay Kumar in her debut Bollywood film, Prithviraj produced by Yash Raj Films

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Before making her debut, Shanaya had amassed a significant fan base on social media

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

The prominent South actress, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film which is set to release in May

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

