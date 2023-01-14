JAN 14, 2023
Bollywood divas paired with Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling the hearts of fans in both South and Bollywood. Today, we bring to you a list of the B-town divas who have starred alongside Thalaiva
Sonakshi Sinha was paired with Rajinikanth in the 2014 action drama Lingaa. The project marked the actress's Tamil debut
Sonakshi Sinha
B-town beauty Deepika Padukone shared the screen with Thalaiva in the 2014 action-adventure drama Kochadaiyaan
Deepika Padukone
Former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romanced the superstar in the 2010 science fiction drama, Robot
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Just like Rajinikanth, the late actress Sridevi also worked in both South and Bollywood. The two stalwarts have worked together multiple times
Sridevi
Rekha and Rajinikanth have done the 1991 Hindi drama Phool Bane Angaray together, which was much appreciated by the viewers
Rekha
Manisha Koirala collaborated with the superstar in a 2002 Tamil film, Baba. The venture is all set to re-release shortly
Manisha Koirala
Rajinikanth and Jaya Prada won many hearts together. One of their films was the 1992 drama Tyagi
Jaya Prada
Thalaiva and Hema Malini became one of the most bankable stars with their 1983 action drama Andha Kanoon
Shabana Azmi was seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil remake of Gangvaa
