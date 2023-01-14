JAN 14, 2023

Heading 3

Bollywood divas paired with Rajinikanth 

Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling the hearts of fans in both South and Bollywood. Today, we bring to you a list of the B-town divas who have starred alongside Thalaiva

Sonakshi Sinha was paired with Rajinikanth in the 2014 action drama Lingaa. The project marked the actress's Tamil debut

Sonakshi Sinha

B-town beauty Deepika Padukone shared the screen with Thalaiva in the 2014 action-adventure drama Kochadaiyaan

Deepika Padukone

Former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romanced the superstar in the 2010 science fiction drama, Robot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Just like Rajinikanth, the late actress Sridevi also worked in both South and Bollywood. The two stalwarts have worked together multiple times

Sridevi

Rekha and Rajinikanth have done the 1991 Hindi drama Phool Bane Angaray together, which was much appreciated by the viewers

Rekha

Manisha Koirala collaborated with the superstar in a 2002 Tamil film, Baba. The venture is all set to re-release shortly

Manisha Koirala

Rajinikanth and Jaya Prada won many hearts together. One of their films was the 1992 drama Tyagi

Jaya Prada

Thalaiva and Hema Malini became one of the most bankable stars with their 1983 action drama Andha Kanoon

Shabana Azmi was seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil remake of Gangvaa

