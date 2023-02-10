FEB 10, 2023
Bollywood divas who worked in South
In the recent past, the boundaries between South cinema and Bollywood are getting blurred. Several B-town beauties have made appearances in South films over the years. Here is the full list
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Pooja-Rashmika: Easy breezy kurta looks
Pooja Hegde's Bollywood journey
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
B-Town diva Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Prabhas-led Project K, that will also star Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Padukone
Tapsee Pannu has to her credit several South movies including Aadukalam, and Gundello Godari, to name just a few
Image: Tapsee Pannu Instagram
Tapsee Pannu
Another former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra worked in the 2022 Tamil drama Thamizhan, alongside Thalapathy Vijay
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the forthcoming mythological drama Adipurush. She was previously seen in Mahesh Babu's Nenokkadine
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Back in 2015, Disha Patani worked opposite Varun Tej in the Telugu action drama, Loafer. She will further be a part of Suriya42
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
Sonakshi Sinha was seen as superstar Rajnikanth's wife in the 2014 action entertainer Lingaa
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Alia Bhatt made quite an impression on the South audience with SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR starring Ram Charan, and Jr NTR
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Vidya Balan has been a part of a few Malayalam dramas such as Chakram alongside Mohanlal
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.