Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 10, 2023

Bollywood divas who worked in South

In the recent past, the boundaries between South cinema and Bollywood are getting blurred. Several B-town beauties have made appearances in South films over the years. Here is the full list

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Prabhas-led Project K, that will also star Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone

Tapsee Pannu has to her credit several South movies including Aadukalam, and Gundello Godari, to name just a few

Image: Tapsee Pannu Instagram

Tapsee Pannu

Another former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra worked in the 2022 Tamil drama Thamizhan, alongside Thalapathy Vijay

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the forthcoming mythological drama Adipurush. She was previously seen in Mahesh Babu's Nenokkadine

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Back in 2015, Disha Patani worked opposite Varun Tej in the Telugu action drama, Loafer. She will further be a part of Suriya42

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani

Sonakshi Sinha was seen as superstar Rajnikanth's wife in the 2014 action entertainer Lingaa

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Alia Bhatt made quite an impression on the South audience with SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR starring Ram Charan, and Jr NTR

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Vidya Balan has been a part of a few Malayalam dramas such as Chakram alongside Mohanlal

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan

