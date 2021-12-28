ENTERTAINMENT

Films that depicted love triangle

Atrangi Re

The new release starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, shows a unique and promising love story that lives up to the title

(Image- IMDb)

Student Of The Year

The 2012 film revolves around two guys who are in love with the same girl and the girl eventually chooses the guy she loves

(Image- IMDb)

Bajirao Mastani

The film depicted the historic love triangle of Bajirao with his wife Kashibai and lover Mastani

(Image- IMDb)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The Yash Chopra directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It received critical acclaim

(Image- IMDb)

Cocktail

The film stands out in the genre of traditional Bollywood love triangles owing to its unique ending

(Image- IMDb)

The 2008 film featured a modern-day love story, which received critical praise and now a sequel is in the making

Dostana

(Image- IMDb)

The Anurag Basu film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’cruz in the lead roles and showed a complex love triangle

Barfi

(Image- IMDb)

The Aanand L. Rai's directorial featured a love triangle with a twist and it received widespread acclaim

Raanjhanaa

(Image- IMDb)

