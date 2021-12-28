ENTERTAINMENT
Films that depicted love triangle
Atrangi Re
The new release starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, shows a unique and promising love story that lives up to the title
Student Of The Year
The 2012 film revolves around two guys who are in love with the same girl and the girl eventually chooses the guy she loves
Bajirao Mastani
The film depicted the historic love triangle of Bajirao with his wife Kashibai and lover Mastani
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
The Yash Chopra directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It received critical acclaim
Cocktail
The film stands out in the genre of traditional Bollywood love triangles owing to its unique ending
The 2008 film featured a modern-day love story, which received critical praise and now a sequel is in the making
Dostana
The Anurag Basu film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’cruz in the lead roles and showed a complex love triangle
Barfi
The Aanand L. Rai's directorial featured a love triangle with a twist and it received widespread acclaim
Raanjhanaa
