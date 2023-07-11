Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 11, 2023
Bollywood films inspired by novels
The film starring Shraddha Kapoor is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name
Half Girlfriend
Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The film starring Sushant Singh Rajput is based on the novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat
Kai Po Che
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram
The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is an adaptation of the book White Nights by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Saawariya
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
The film starring Priyanka Chopra is based on the book Susanna's Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond
7 Khoon Maaf
Image: Priyanka’s chopra Instagram
The film starring Shahid Kapoor is based on the novel Hamlet
Haider
Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The film starring Sonam Kapoor is based on the novel Emma by Jane Austen
Aisha
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
The film starring Deepika and Ranveer is an Indian adaptation of the book Romeo and Juliet
Ram Leela
Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The starring Aamir Khan movie is set to be inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone
3 Idiots
Image: Pinkvilla
The film starring Saif Ali Khan is an adaptation of Othello by William Shakespeare
Omkara
Image : Pinkvilla
The film starring Adarsh Gourav is based on a novel by Aravind Adiga with the same name
The White Tiger
Image : Adarsh Gourav’s Instagram
