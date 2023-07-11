Heading 3

JULY 11, 2023

Bollywood films inspired by novels

The film starring Shraddha Kapoor is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name

Half Girlfriend

Image : Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

The film starring Sushant Singh Rajput is based on the novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat

Kai Po Che 

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is an adaptation of the book White Nights by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Saawariya

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

The film starring Priyanka Chopra is based on the book Susanna's Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond

7 Khoon Maaf

Image: Priyanka’s chopra Instagram

The film starring Shahid Kapoor is based on the novel Hamlet

Haider

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The film starring Sonam Kapoor is based on the novel Emma by Jane Austen

Aisha

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

The film starring Deepika and Ranveer is an Indian adaptation of the book Romeo and Juliet

Ram Leela

Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

The starring Aamir Khan movie is set to be inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone

3 Idiots

Image: Pinkvilla

The film starring Saif Ali Khan is an adaptation of Othello by William Shakespeare

Omkara

Image : Pinkvilla

The film starring Adarsh Gourav is based on a novel by Aravind Adiga with the same name

The White Tiger

Image : Adarsh Gourav’s Instagram

