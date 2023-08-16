Heading 3

Bollywood Films Made On Taboo Subjects

Starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the 2000 released romantic drama explores the taboo issue of premarital pregnancy and social stigma attached to it. The film was a sleeper hit at the box office

Kya Kehna

The 2005 released film, My Brother…Nikhil is based on the true story of Dominic D'Souza. It laid emphasis on the stigma that society has towards AIDS. The film even explored homosexuality as an element

My Brother…Nikhil

Directed by Revathi, the Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Abhishek Bachchan starrer film dealt with the subject of HIV AIDS. Although, it was a box office failure but won critical acclaim for its subject and performances

Phir Milenge

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu, Cheeni Kum breaks the norms of typecasting love for young generations. It was based on the huge age-gap between a couple and showed us how love triumphs over all

Cheeni Kum

The Akshay Kumar film dealt with the subject of menstrual hygiene and portrayed the journey of one man who devoted 20 years of his life to the cause

Padman

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par explores the struggles of a child with dyslexia. The film won critical acclaim for its portrayal on the issue

Taare Zameen Par

Salman Khan's 2001 released film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke focused on the topic of surrogate motherhood. Preity Zinta played the role of a prostitute in the film who bears a child in exchange for money

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

The film explored the topic of open defecation which is still prominent in rural areas and dealt with ways to improve sanitation and hygiene conditions in the country

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The Ayushman Khurana film explored the subject of erectile dysfunction while its sequel Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan focused on how homosexual couples still have to fight for their right to be in love

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film stars Kalki Koechlin as a teenager with cerebal palsy. It deals with the challenging concepts of sexuality, inclusion, self-love and self-acceptance

Margarita With A Straw

