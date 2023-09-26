Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
september 26, 2023
Bollywood films of Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Bajirao Mastani is a beautiful movie to watch and it stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a complicated love triangle. In this movie, the actor’s phenomenal performance is truly mesmerising
Bajirao Mastani
Image: IMDb
Agneepath features an ensemble cast that brings the magic of this movie alive. Priyanka did an excellent job in this movie as well
Agneepath
Image: IMDb
The Sky is Pink had its original World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is about the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who developed pulmonary fibrosis due to the complications of her birth and her parents' journey to fight against Aisha’s illness
The Sky is Pink
Image: IMDb
In this movie, Priyanka Chopra portrayed the boxer, Marry Kom. The sports biopic opens with Mary Kom discovering a boxing glove in the remnants of an air crash, which turns her life completely and create lifelong fascination with the sports
Mary Kom
Image: IMDb
Fashion begins with a dream: Priyanka Chopra is Meghna, who was born in a small town but has dreams of becoming a fashion model. She faces many ups and downs in her life to achieve her dreams, until she finally makes it
Fashion
Image: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has done an outstanding performance in this movie. Barfi was directed by Anurag Basu and Priyanka played the role of an autistic friend of Barfi aka Ranbir Kapoor. To date, Priyanka's performance of Jhilmil remains one of her most memorable on-screen performances
Barfi!
Image: IMDb
Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama. In this movie, Priyanka is the daughter of a billionaire in India and she has her own business but struggles with her marriage. The movie revolves around her dysfunctional family who invite their close family and friends on a cruise to celebrate a wedding anniversary
Dil Dhadakne Do
Image: IMDb
Kaminey focuses on the fierce rivalry between two estranged twin brothers. The movie has been praised for its edgy and unpredictable storyline. Although Chopra’s screen time is limited, her performance is notably outstanding
Kaminey
Image: IMDb
The White Tiger is an adaptation of the book with the same title by Aravind Adiga. While Priyanka Chopra has a small role to play on-screen, her character’s role is integral to the movie itself
The White Tiger
Image: IMDb
Dostana is a romcom, where two men Kunal and Sameer who pretend to be a gay couple to be able to share an apartment with Neha (Priyanka Chopra). Later, both Kunal and Sameer fall in love with Neha. This movie indeed gave good story line and shelled friendship goals
Dostana
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.