sept 18, 2021

Bollywood films which had foreigners

Thugs of Hindostan, a 2018 film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, featured several foreigners as extras in the film

Tees Maar Khan, a 2010 film, directed by Farah Khan and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, featured foreigners in a few sequences

The Polish actress Erika Kaar appeared in Ajay Devgn'sdirectorial, Shivaay, which was released in 2016. Following the film, she appeared in a few television series

As Captain Russell, British actor Paul Blackthorne appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film, Lagaan. The movie starred Aamir Khan in the lead role

Kites, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Hrithik Roshan, introduced Mexican actress Barbara Mori to Bollywood. The film was releasedin May 2010

In 2009, Imtiaz Alidirected Love Aaj Kal, which starred Brazilian former model Giselli Monteiro. The film's lead actors were Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Rebecca Breeds, an Australian actress, appeared in the 2013 film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role

Mehdi Nebbou, a French actor, co-starred with Sridevi in Gauri Shinde's 2012 film, EnglisH Vinglish

