Bollywood films which had foreigners
Thugs of Hindostan, a 2018 film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, featured several foreigners as extras in the film
Tees Maar Khan, a 2010 film, directed by Farah Khan and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, featured foreigners in a few sequences
The Polish actress Erika Kaar appeared in Ajay Devgn'sdirectorial, Shivaay, which was released in 2016. Following the film, she appeared in a few television series
As Captain Russell, British actor Paul Blackthorne appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film, Lagaan. The movie starred Aamir Khan in the lead role
Kites, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Hrithik Roshan, introduced Mexican actress Barbara Mori to Bollywood. The film was releasedin May 2010
In 2009, Imtiaz Alidirected Love Aaj Kal, which starred Brazilian former model Giselli Monteiro. The film's lead actors were Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone
Rebecca Breeds, an Australian actress, appeared in the 2013 film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role
Mehdi Nebbou, a French actor, co-starred with Sridevi in Gauri Shinde's 2012 film, EnglisH Vinglish
