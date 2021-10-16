Bollywood Films which

went for Oscars

Oct 16, 2021

The White Tiger

Ramin Bahrani's directorial, The White Tiger, stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in major roles

It discusses the problems of classism and casteism in India. This film has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay

Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success

It was chosen as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film but didn’t make it to the final five

The 2001 film, Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, is one of the most famous movies in the film industry

Lagaan

It was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Foreign Language Film

Mother India

The 1957 film, Mother India, was directed by Mehboob Khan. It starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar and Rajendra Kumar

The film was a box office success and it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards

Slumdog Millionaire

Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle, received ten Academy Award nominations. Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto played major roles in the film

They won eight Oscars for their movie, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Director and Best Picture

The Little Terrorist

The Little Terrorist was directed by Ashwin Kumar and it was released in 2004. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 2005

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here