Ramin Bahrani's directorial, The White Tiger, stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in major roles
It discusses the problems of classism and casteism in India. This film has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay
Gully Boy
Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success
It was chosen as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film but didn’t make it to the final five
The 2001 film, Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, is one of the most famous movies in the film industry
Lagaan
It was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Foreign Language Film
Mother India
The 1957 film, Mother India, was directed by Mehboob Khan. It starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar and Rajendra Kumar
The film was a box office success and it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards
Slumdog Millionaire
Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle, received ten Academy Award nominations. Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto played major roles in the film
They won eight Oscars for their movie, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Director and Best Picture
The Little Terrorist
The Little Terrorist was directed by Ashwin Kumar and it was released in 2004. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 2005