Bollywood friends to lovers movies 

Directed by Karan Johar, this classic film revolves around the evolving relationship between Rahul and Anjali as they transition from close friends to realizing their deeper feelings for each other
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Image: Imdb
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji, this film revolves around a love triangle that develops between childhood friends as they grow older and confront their true feelings
Image: Imdb
Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)
Abbas Tyrewala's romantic comedy narrates the story of two best friends, played by Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza, who grapple with the realization that their feelings for each other might go beyond friendship
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)
Image: Imdb
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, this romantic comedy-drama follows the quirky relationship between two individuals who meet at various stages in life, evolving from initial clashes to a deeper connection
Hum Tum (2004)
Image: Imdb
Ayan Mukerji's film portrays the journey of Sid, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and Aisha, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, as they transition from being friends to recognizing their romantic feelings in a coming-of-age story
Wake Up Sid (2009)
Image: Imdb
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film explores the dynamics between Bunny and Naina, capturing the essence of friendships, unspoken love, and personal growth
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Image: Imdb
It primarily focuses on themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery. In this film, Aman plays a pivotal role in bringing together two friends, Naina and Rohit, and encouraging them to embrace love
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Image: Imdb
This contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma features Sonam Kapoor as Aisha, a matchmaker, and Abhay Deol as her close friend. The film explores how their friendship transforms against the backdrop of matchmaking endeavors
Aisha (2010)
Image: Imdb
Dostana (2008)
Image: Imdb
This film introduces a unique twist to the friends to lovers theme, as two friends, played by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, pretend to be a gay couple to secure an apartment, leading to unexpected complications
Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut explores the bonds of friendship among three inseparable friends, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, with a subplot involving the transition from friendship to love