JUNE 01, 2025

Bollywood Gems From Yesteryears

K. Asif's epic love saga between Prince Salim and Anarkali set a benchmark in Indian cinema. It earned a net revenue of ₹11 crore back then and ₹3,650 crore today, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film until 1975.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Ramesh Sippy's action-adventure featuring Jai and Veeru's quest against Gabbar Singh became legendary. Sholay amassed ₹350 million at the box office, running in theaters for over five years.

Sholay (1975)

Manmohan Desai's tale of three brothers combined drama, comedy, and music seamlessly. The film's unique storytelling and performances made it a classic. It grossed approximately ₹155 million.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Raj Kapoor introduced a youthful romance with Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, resonating with the youth. Bobby earned ₹11 crore in India and was a massive hit overseas.

Bobby (1973)

Mithun Chakraborty's portrayal of a street performer-turned-disco sensation captivated audiences. The film's music, especially 'Jimmy Jimmy,' gained international fame. It grossed ₹6.4 crore in India and USD 75.85 million (₹94.28 crore) in the Soviet Union.

Disco Dancer (1982)

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's tragic love story revived the romantic musical genre in Bollywood. The film was a significant box office success, earning a worldwide gross of ₹50 million.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Sooraj Barjatya's family drama celebrated Indian wedding traditions with grandeur. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the film grossed ₹150 crore worldwide.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's love story set against the backdrop of Indian diaspora became iconic. The film earned ₹524 crore worldwide and ran for over two decades in theaters.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Meena Kumari’s final performance as a courtesan with a poetic soul remains unmatched in grace and emotion. Despite a slow start, Pakeezah became a box office success, eventually earning over ₹5 crore (equivalent to ₹300+ crore today).

Pakeezah (1972)

Nargis's powerful performance as a resilient mother battling hardships became emblematic of Indian womanhood. The 1957 film grossed ₹80 million in total. Mother India was India's first submission for the Academy Awards.

Mother India (1957)

