Bollywood Gems From Yesteryears

K. Asif's epic love saga between Prince Salim and Anarkali set a benchmark in Indian cinema. It earned a net revenue of ₹11 crore back then and ₹3,650 crore today, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film until 1975.
Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
Image Credit: Imdb
Ramesh Sippy's action-adventure featuring Jai and Veeru's quest against Gabbar Singh became legendary. Sholay amassed ₹350 million at the box office, running in theaters for over five years.
Sholay (1975)
Image Credit: Imdb
Manmohan Desai's tale of three brothers combined drama, comedy, and music seamlessly. The film's unique storytelling and performances made it a classic. It grossed approximately ₹155 million.
Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)
Image Credit: Imdb
Raj Kapoor introduced a youthful romance with Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, resonating with the youth. Bobby earned ₹11 crore in India and was a massive hit overseas.
Bobby (1973)
Image Credit: Imdb
Mithun Chakraborty's portrayal of a street performer-turned-disco sensation captivated audiences. The film's music, especially 'Jimmy Jimmy,' gained international fame. It grossed ₹6.4 crore in India and USD 75.85 million (₹94.28 crore) in the Soviet Union.
Disco Dancer (1982)
Image Credit: Imdb
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's tragic love story revived the romantic musical genre in Bollywood. The film was a significant box office success, earning a worldwide gross of ₹50 million.
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)
Image Credit: Imdb
Sooraj Barjatya's family drama celebrated Indian wedding traditions with grandeur. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the film grossed ₹150 crore worldwide.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)
Image Credit: Imdb
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's love story set against the backdrop of Indian diaspora became iconic. The film earned ₹524 crore worldwide and ran for over two decades in theaters.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Image Credit: Imdb
Meena Kumari’s final performance as a courtesan with a poetic soul remains unmatched in grace and emotion. Despite a slow start, Pakeezah became a box office success, eventually earning over ₹5 crore (equivalent to ₹300+ crore today).
Pakeezah (1972)
Image Credit: Imdb
Nargis's powerful performance as a resilient mother battling hardships became emblematic of Indian womanhood. The 1957 film grossed ₹80 million in total. Mother India was India's first submission for the Academy Awards.