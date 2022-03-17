Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 17, 2022
Bollywood hits recreated in South
Heading 3
Munna Bhai MBBS
The 2003 blockbuster release Munna Bhai MBBS was remade in three languages. Tamil Remake as Vasool Raja MBBS, Telugu Remake as Shankar Dada MBBS and Kannada Remake as Uppi Dada MBBS
Image: IMDb
The Neeraj Pandey directorial, A Wednesday was remade in Tamil and Telugu, Tamil Remake as Unnaipol Oruvan and Telugu Remake: Eenadu, both of which were released in the same year
Image: IMDb
A Wednesday
The Sriram Raghavan directorial, Andhadhun got remade in three languages. Telugu Remake as Maestro, Malayalam Remake as Bhramam 2021 and Tamil Remake is upcoming which is titled as Andhagan
Image: IMDb
Andhadhun
Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film, 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil as Nanban in 2012
3 Idiots
Image: IMDb
The Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal, which was released in 2009, was remade in Telugu as Teen Maar
Love Aaj Kal
Image: IMDb
The 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat had its official Remake with Tamil film Aha Kalyanam in 2014. It was also remade in Telugu as Jabardasth, but it was an unofficial remake
Band Baaja Baaraat
Image: IMDb
The Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab We Met was remade in Tamil language as Kanden Kadhalai in 2009
Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
The 2012 release, OMG - Oh My God was remade in Telugu and Kannada. Telugu Remake was released in 2015 as Gopala Gopala and Kannada Remake was released in 2016 as Mukunda Murari
OMG - Oh My God
Image: IMDb
The Abhinay Deo directorial, Delhi Belly was remade in Tamil Remake as Settai in 2013
Delhi Belly
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT : Shraddha Kapoor in summer-ready dresses