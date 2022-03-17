Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

Bollywood hits recreated in South

Munna Bhai MBBS

The 2003 blockbuster release Munna Bhai MBBS was remade in three languages. Tamil Remake as Vasool Raja MBBS, Telugu Remake as Shankar Dada MBBS and Kannada Remake as Uppi Dada MBBS

The Neeraj Pandey directorial, A Wednesday was remade in Tamil and Telugu, Tamil Remake as Unnaipol Oruvan and Telugu Remake: Eenadu, both of which were released in the same year

A Wednesday

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, Andhadhun got remade in three languages. Telugu Remake as Maestro, Malayalam Remake as Bhramam 2021 and Tamil Remake is upcoming which is titled as Andhagan

Andhadhun

Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film, 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil as Nanban in 2012

3 Idiots

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal, which was released in 2009, was remade in Telugu as Teen Maar

Love Aaj Kal

The 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat had its official Remake with Tamil film Aha Kalyanam in 2014. It was also remade in Telugu as Jabardasth, but it was an unofficial remake

Band Baaja Baaraat

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab We Met was remade in Tamil language as Kanden Kadhalai in 2009

Jab We Met

The 2012 release, OMG - Oh My God was remade in Telugu and Kannada. Telugu Remake was released in 2015 as Gopala Gopala and Kannada Remake was released in 2016 as Mukunda Murari

OMG - Oh My God

The Abhinay Deo directorial, Delhi Belly was remade in Tamil Remake as Settai in 2013

Delhi Belly

