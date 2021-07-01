King Khan has two sons and no doubt his older son, Aryan resembles his father, Shahrukh, but the youngest Khan is a miniature version of Shah Rukh Khan
Saif Ali Khan’s older son, Ibrahim is a doppelganger of the nineties Saif. Their resemblance is undeniable
Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous actresses in B-town right now. Her beauty and smile have attracted many fans. Not much to anyone’s surprise, she has inherited her beautiful features from her mom
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the most handsome mens in Bollywood just like his father was, back in his day. The father-son duo share their charm and elegance
Sharmila Tagore was one of the most beautiful actresses back in her days. All her children resemble her but her daughter, Soha has an uncanny resemblance to her
Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan
The Bobby actress was very famous for her charm in the nineties. Her daughter inherited almost all her features, including her beautiful smile
Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna
The mother-daughter duo’s resemblance was quite clear when they shared screen for the movie Raazi, as mother and daughter only. The beautiful Alia Bhatt takes after her mother
Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt
Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff
The handsome father son duo has been seen together many times. From their hairstyle to dressing sense, they both have a lot in common when it comes to looks
Shivangi Kolhapure and Shraddha Kapoor
The beautiful actress known for her joyful smile and beautiful eyes, takes after her mother. Even though she got her father’s gorgeous eyes, there is no denying the fact that she looks exactly like her mother did when she was young