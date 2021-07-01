Celeb Kids who

resemble their parents

July 01, 2021

Shahrukh Khan and AbRam Khan

King Khan has two sons and no doubt his older son, Aryan resembles his father, Shahrukh, but the youngest Khan is a miniature version of Shah Rukh Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s older son, Ibrahim is a doppelganger of the nineties Saif. Their resemblance is undeniable

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous actresses in B-town right now. Her beauty and smile have attracted many fans. Not much to anyone’s surprise, she has inherited her beautiful features from her mom

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the most handsome mens in Bollywood just like his father was, back in his day. The father-son duo share their charm and elegance

Sharmila Tagore was one of the most beautiful actresses back in her days. All her children resemble her but her daughter, Soha has an uncanny resemblance to her

Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

The Bobby actress was very famous for her charm in the nineties. Her daughter inherited almost all her features, including her beautiful smile

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna

The mother-daughter duo’s resemblance was quite clear when they shared screen for the movie Raazi, as mother and daughter only. The beautiful Alia Bhatt takes after her mother

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff

The handsome father son duo has been seen together many times. From their hairstyle to dressing sense, they both have a lot in common when it comes to looks

Shivangi Kolhapure and Shraddha Kapoor

The beautiful actress known for her joyful smile and beautiful eyes, takes after her mother. Even though she got her father’s gorgeous eyes, there is no denying the fact that she looks exactly like her mother did when she was young

Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment
Click Here