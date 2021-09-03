SEP 03, 2021
Bollywood mourns Sidharth Shukla’s death
Ajay Devgn expressed his heartfelt condolences for the late actor on Twitter, writing, ‘Life and death are baffling, but when someone as young as Sidharth Shukla passes away suddenly, one is very sad’
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family and fans
Actor Salman Khan, who hosted bigg boss 13 wrote 'Gone too soon, Siddharth, you shall be missed. Condolences to the family, RIP'
Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla co-starred in a Bollywood movie. He expressed his sorrow by writing, 'Today heaven has gained a star, and we have lost one'
Jaqueline Fernandez shared a picture of the late actor expressing her sorrow as she wrote 'Rest in peace'
Vicky Kaushal expressed his commiserations on the death of Sidharth Shukla, writing, 'Unable to process this, so shocking'
Kunal Kemmu also expressed his heartfelt sympathy for the late actor. 'Gone too soon, may you rest in peace, Sidharth,' he wrote
The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of the late actor and wrote ‘Shocked beyond words, om shanti’
Actress Rhea Chakraborty also expressed her condolences, posting a photo of the late actor with the caption ‘Rest in peace’
Alia Bhatt, who appeared in Sidharth Shukla's debut film, writes a heartfelt note for him, describing him as ‘One of the warmest, kindest, and most genuine people she has worked with’
Kriti Sanon, expressed her heartfelt sympathies for the departed soul, writing, ‘Beyond shocked, life is so uncertain'
Sara Ali Khan, who previously met Sidharth Shukla during the Bigg Boss series, expressed her sadness, writing, 'Will always remember you as the dashing personality that I met'
Soha Ali Khan also expressed her condolences to the late actor, writing, 'May you rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family and loved ones'
Katrina Kaif also expressed her condolences to the late actor, writing, 'Shocking, rest in peace, thoughts and prayers with family'
Bhumi Pednekar expressed her condolences to the late actor, writing ,'So heartbreaking, gone too soon'
For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla