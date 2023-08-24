Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 24, 2023

Bollywood movies based on books 

Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor in lead, the film is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel, Five Point Someone

3 Idiot

Bengali romantic novel 'Devdas' inspired around 12 Indian films to be the key plot. It was written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Three Indian films inspired from the tragic love story shown in the novel are- Devdas (1955), Devdas (2002) and Dev D (2009)

Devdas

The debut film Sushant Singh Rajput, Kai Po Che won critical acclaim. The film was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life

 Kai Po Che! 

Another Chetan Bhagat novel inspired a Karan Johar film, 2 States. The Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic drama was adapted from the novel of the same name

2 States

The musical romantic drama, Parineeta starring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt was inspired from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 bengali novella of the same name

 Parineeta

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya is based on a short story White Nights. The film marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the film industry

 Saawariya

Vishal Bharadwaj adapted three classic dramas of William Shakespeare into films. The trilogy is heavily popular among his fans- Omkara inspired from Othello, Maqbool adapted from Macbeth while Haider relied on Hamlet

 The Shakespeare Trilogy

The Prakash Jha directorial political drama is heavily adapted from Mahabharat. The film includes an ensemble star cast- Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee among others

Raajneeti

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani is based on a marathi novel, Rau. Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, it was written by Nagnath S. Inamdar

 Bajirao Mastani

The critically acclaimed 1983 film, Masoom is an adaptation of a novel Man, Woman and Child written by Erich Segal. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur who is reportedly bringing its sequel very soon

Masoom 

