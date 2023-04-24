APRIL 24, 2023

The film is based on Uri strikes back in 2016. The audience enjoyed performances of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam
Uri:The surgical strike
Image: Foxstar Studios Instagram
This biographical film tells the incredible and true story of the flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who lost her life while defending the passengers in a hijacked flight in 1986. Sonam Kapoor gave one of her best performances as the titular character in this movie
Neerja
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic, and Ranbir Kapoor played his role
Image: Rajkumar Hirani Instagram
Sanju
Rani Mukherji has done a fabulous job and a proper justice to her role. The film is based on an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norway's Child Protective Services
Video: Zee Studios Instagram
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Image: Kriarj Entertainment Instagram
Parmanu: The story of Pokhran
It is the story of India's nuclear tests operations which were carried out secretly. In this movie, John Abraham plays an army officer who is in charge of the entire operation
This film is the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who continues to fight for justice for herself and other survivors of such brutal attacks
Image: Meghna Gulzar Instagram
Chhapaak
Aamir Khan starrer film broke many records at the box office and became one of the top-rated Bollywood movies
Image: Aamir Khan Productions Instagram
Dangal
The film is based on the story of a real life hero Captain Vikram Batra. The movie was raw and very real, so was the acting of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Image: Dharma Productions Instagram
Shershah
The story of India’s historic win of the Cricket World Cup in 1983 was a story that needed to be known and told. Ranveer Singh played the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film
Image: Reliance Entertainment Instagram
83
The film features Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi back in 1897 where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against an army of 10000