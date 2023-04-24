APRIL 24, 2023

Heading 3

Bollywood movies based on true stories

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The film is based on Uri strikes back in 2016. The audience enjoyed performances of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam

Uri:The surgical strike

Image: Foxstar Studios Instagram

This biographical film tells the incredible and true story of the flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who lost her life while defending the passengers in a hijacked flight in 1986. Sonam Kapoor gave one of her best performances as the titular character in this movie

Neerja

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic, and Ranbir Kapoor played his role 

Image: Rajkumar Hirani Instagram

Sanju

Rani Mukherji has done a fabulous job and a proper justice to her role. The film is based on an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norway's Child Protective Services

Video: Zee Studios Instagram

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Image: Kriarj Entertainment Instagram

Parmanu: The story of Pokhran

It is the story of India's nuclear tests operations which were carried out secretly. In this movie, John Abraham plays an army officer who is in charge of the entire operation

This film is the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who continues to fight for justice for herself and other survivors of such brutal attacks

Image: Meghna Gulzar Instagram

Chhapaak

Aamir Khan starrer film broke many records at the box office and became one of the top-rated Bollywood movies

Image: Aamir Khan Productions Instagram

Dangal 

The film is based on the story of a real life hero Captain Vikram Batra. The movie was raw and very real, so was the acting of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Image: Dharma Productions Instagram

Shershah

The story of India’s historic win of the Cricket World Cup in 1983 was a story that needed to be known and told. Ranveer Singh played the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film

Image: Reliance Entertainment Instagram

83

The film features Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi back in 1897 where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against an army of 10000

Image: Dharma Productions Instagram

Kesari

