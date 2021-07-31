Bollywood movies with a sad ending

Love can be complicated but for Devdas, it’s just a different level of complication with zero luck in his life. A theatrical movie with dramatic dialogues that will make even the stone-hearted person shed some tears
Raees
The movie takes us through some interesting twists and turns but the climax gets us all heartbroken
Guzaarish
This Sanjay Leela Banshali’s creation is a masterpiece and way ahead it's time that made us all cry as Hrithik Roshan dies in the end
Tere Naam
As Salman Bhai becomes mentally unstable due to an accident in the movie, his love life takes a hard hit. The story has a very touchy ending
Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela
While the star couple’s jarring performance makes us fall in love with them, the story takes a sudden shift when they decide to kill each other out of love
Kai Po Che
A must watch movie that shows how communal riots can kill humanity and turn friends into enemies
The Dirty Picture
Inspired by Silk Smitha’s life story, the movie narrates how an aspiring actress finds her way to success but ends her life due to defamation and broken romance
Agneepath
Hrithik Roshan wants to take revenge for his father’s murder but loses his newly wedded wife and his own life in the process
Aashiqui 2
The musical romance transports us to a whole different world but it’s the end that got us to cry like a new born