MAR 08, 2023

Bollywood Movies That Celebrate Women
Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani talks about "anger and frustration" women go through. It narrates the guts and glory of a female police officer
Mardaani
The leading character of the film is Vidya Balan. Kahaani explores themes of feminism and motherhood in a male-dominated society
Kahaani
Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is a story of a woman named Amrita who wants only two things in life - happiness and respect. She has no complaints about her life being a homemaker and fulfilling her social duties as a wife and daughter-in-law until the unfortunate 'slap' incident
Thappad
Kangana Ranaut smartly acted in the film. From a frightened girl in a foreign land to a strong girl who fights back when someone tries to mug her, the film successfully shows it all. This movie shattered stereotypes about desi women and what the trajectory of our lives should be
Queen
English Vinglish
English Vinglish starring late Sridevi in the lead was a story of a woman Shashi who is often mocked for her poor English skills by her husband and kids. The movie was all about those small moments which gave Shashi a chance to get back her confidence to prove that she wasn’t just born to make laddoos
Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink highlights the real issues faced by women today. But with that, it also tells us that women are also living, breathing beings, and their consent matters. A woman can fight for herself and say no to a man's advancements
Pink
Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer not only deals with a sensitive topic of mental health and anxiety, but it also threw light on how the society often judges women on their life choices be it about their career or their relationship leaving them insecure
Dear Zindagi
Vidya Balan essayed the role of Reshma, a small-town girl who dreams of stardom. After a lot of struggle, she gets her break as an item girl, who then becomes the talk of the town
Dirty Picture
Piku, played beautifully by Deepika Padukone is a fiercely independent architect. It tells about a woman putting forth her priorities and demanding that if a man wants to marry her, he must be ready to adopt her 70 year old father
Piku
Kalki Koechlin starrer deals with the challenging concepts of sexuality, inclusion, self-love, and self-acceptance
Margarita With A Straw
