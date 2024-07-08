Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

entertainment

july 08, 2024

Bollywood Movies To Watch With Kids

It is a heartfelt comedy-drama revolving around a ghost. The climax leaves you on an emotional note 

 Bhootnath 

Image Source: IMDb

When a group of young kids decides to save a stray dog, they form a ‘Chillar Party’ and fight against the corrupt municipal corporation 

 Chillar Party 

Image Source: IMDb

It is a story of a magical cricket bat and an orphanage. How a young orphan boy becomes a National cricketer forms the crux of the story 

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii 

Image Source: IMDb

It is the Heartwarming story of an orphan child, Stanley, who is asked to bring his own tiffin box to school 

Stanley Ka Dabba

Image Source: IMDb

It is a Superhero Action Drama that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Arjun Rampal. The plot revolves around a virtual game character who comes out in the real world 

 Ra.One 

Image Source: IMDb

It is a Superhero movie starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The actor played his role with such finesse that we can't imagine anyone else pulling off that role 

Image Source: IMDb

 Krrish 

It is a story of two siblings who are film fanatics. After seeing a poster of SRK promoting eye donation, the sister goes out with her blind brother for his treatment 

 Dhanak 

Image Source: IMDb

It is a comedy-drama where Jackie Shroff plays the role of a friendly Ghost who bashes the goons with his superpowers 

 Bhoot Unkle

Image Source: IMDb

Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par is a story of a young boy struggling with dyslexia. The movie went on to win a National Award for its sensitive subject 

Taare Zameen Par 

Image Source: IMDb

It is a beautiful human drama starring Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra in the titular roles. The Kabir Khan-directed movie can bring tears to your eyes with its emotional climax 

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 

Image Source: IMDb

