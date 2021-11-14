Nov 14, 2021

Bollywood movies to watch with your kid 

Author: Rishika Shah 

This film is about a school teacher, who forces children to share their food with him and forbids one from entering the school until he brings his own tiffin or lunchbox

Image: IMDb

1. Stanley Ka Dabba 

The story revolves around two sisters who live in a village where legend has it that a 100-year-old witch lives in an abandoned mansion on the outskirts and that any person who goes inside is turned into an animal

2. Makdee

Image: IMDb

Iqbal, the deaf and mute son of a farmer, has a passion for the game of cricket and seeks the tutelage of a washed-up, alcoholic ex-player

3. Iqbal

Image: IMDb

4. Chillar Party 

A gang of innocent but feisty kids, who lead carefree lives in Chandan Nagar colony, take on the big bad world of politics when one of their friend's life is endangered

Image: IMDb

The story is about a little girl, whose life takes a turn in a twinkle of an eye, after the disappearance of her 7-year-old brother. She sets off on a mission to find him at all costs

5. Jhalki 

Image: IMDb

An intelligent boy struggles to pursue his dreams and surpass the boundaries of poverty after he befriends the son of a once noble family and is inspired by the life of India's former President, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

6. I Am Kalam 

Image: IMDb

Devendra Kumar's family life is disrupted when he discovers he has an illegitimate child from a past affair. He brings the young boy, Rahul, home, but his wife, Indu, fails to accept his child

7. Masoom

Image: IMDb

Believing actor and goodwill ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, can help her brother get an operation to restore his sight, a 10-year-old girl takes her blind 8-year old sibling on a trek across Rajasthan in search of the superstar

8. Dhanak

Image: IMDb

Ishaan is criticised by his father for his poor academic performance and is sent away to a boarding school. Ram, an art teacher, however, realises he has dyslexia and helps him uncover his potential

9. Taare Zameen Par

Image: IMDb

Moving into a new house, a family witnesses an unfriendly ghost who wants to drive them away from the house. However, he befriends a little boy, who changes his outlook forever

10. Bhootnath

Image: IMDb

