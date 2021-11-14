Nov 14, 2021
Entertainment
Bollywood movies to watch with your kid
Author: Rishika Shah
This film is about a school teacher, who forces children to share their food with him and forbids one from entering the school until he brings his own tiffin or lunchboxImage: IMDb
1. Stanley Ka Dabba
The story revolves around two sisters who live in a village where legend has it that a 100-year-old witch lives in an abandoned mansion on the outskirts and that any person who goes inside is turned into an animal
2. MakdeeImage: IMDb
Iqbal, the deaf and mute son of a farmer, has a passion for the game of cricket and seeks the tutelage of a washed-up, alcoholic ex-player
3. IqbalImage: IMDb
4. Chillar Party
A gang of innocent but feisty kids, who lead carefree lives in Chandan Nagar colony, take on the big bad world of politics when one of their friend's life is endangeredImage: IMDb
The story is about a little girl, whose life takes a turn in a twinkle of an eye, after the disappearance of her 7-year-old brother. She sets off on a mission to find him at all costs
5. Jhalki Image: IMDb
An intelligent boy struggles to pursue his dreams and surpass the boundaries of poverty after he befriends the son of a once noble family and is inspired by the life of India's former President, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
6. I Am Kalam Image: IMDb
Devendra Kumar's family life is disrupted when he discovers he has an illegitimate child from a past affair. He brings the young boy, Rahul, home, but his wife, Indu, fails to accept his child
7. MasoomImage: IMDb
Believing actor and goodwill ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, can help her brother get an operation to restore his sight, a 10-year-old girl takes her blind 8-year old sibling on a trek across Rajasthan in search of the superstar
8. DhanakImage: IMDb
Ishaan is criticised by his father for his poor academic performance and is sent away to a boarding school. Ram, an art teacher, however, realises he has dyslexia and helps him uncover his potential
9. Taare Zameen ParImage: IMDb
Moving into a new house, a family witnesses an unfriendly ghost who wants to drive them away from the house. However, he befriends a little boy, who changes his outlook forever
10. BhootnathImage: IMDb
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Divas who wore red for their wedding