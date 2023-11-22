Bollywood movies with child protagonist 

A masterpiece by Aamir Khan, this film revolves around a dyslexic child, Ishaan, and his journey to self-discovery. It's a poignant exploration of unconventional learning and the importance of understanding every child's unique potential
Taare Zameen Par
Image: Imdb
This delightful film revolves around Stanley, a schoolboy who never brings his lunch box to school. The movie is a heartwarming tale that sheds light on societal norms and the resilience of a young spirit
Image: Imdb
Stanley Ka Dabba
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and child actor Aman Siddiqui, Bhoothnath is a fantasy-comedy that narrates the unlikely friendship between a ghost and a young boy. It beautifully blends humor and emotions
Bhoothnath
Image: Imdb
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Makdee tells the story of a young girl, Chunni, who gets entangled in a web of superstitions in her village. It's a captivating tale that combines folklore with a child's courage
Makdee
Image: Imdb
This inspiring film directed by Nila Madhab Panda follows the journey of Chhotu, a poor Rajasthani boy who aspires to be like India's former President, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. It's a story of dreams, determination, and friendship
I Am Kalam
Image: Imdb
Amole Gupte strikes again with this uplifting film that follows the dreams of a young boy, Arjun, who aspires to become a professional skater. The movie celebrates the triumph of the human spirit against all odds
Hawaa Hawaai
Image: Imdb
A heartwarming tale about a group of kids who unite to save a stray dog, Chillar Party is a delightful mix of humor, friendship, and standing up for what is right
Chillar Party
Image: Imdb
Produced by Aamir Khan, this film revolves around a young girl named Insiya who aspires to be a singer. With the help of an anonymous online identity, she embarks on a musical journey that challenges societal norms
Secret Superstar
Image: Imdb
Bumm Bumm Bole
Image: Imdb
Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is an adaptation of the Iranian film Children of Heaven. It follows the story of two siblings, a brother, and a sister, who share a pair of shoes and navigate the challenges of life with simplicity and warmth
Dhanak is a visually stunning film about two siblings, Pari and Chotu, who embark on a journey to meet Shah Rukh Khan in order to restore Chotu's eyesight. It's a magical adventure that celebrates the bond between siblings