Bollywood movies with unrequited love 

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas portrays the tragic love story of Devdas and Paro, marked by societal constraints and unfulfilled desires that lead to a downward spiral of self-destruction
Devdas
Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera weaves a subtle narrative of unrequited love between an archaeologist and a mysterious woman, exploring the pain of missed opportunities and the scars they leave behind
Lootera
Karan Johar's film delves into the complexities of unrequited love as Ayan, played by Ranbir Kapoor, navigates his feelings for Alizeh, portrayed by Anushka Sharma, in a tale of friendship and unfulfilled romance
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar chronicles the tumultuous love story of Jordan and Heer, showcasing the anguish of unrequited love against the backdrop of musical passion and fame
Rockstar
A classic in Bollywood cinema, the film is celebrated for its realistic portrayal of unrequited love, and Shah Rukh Khan's performance adds a touch of both comedy and emotion to the character of Sunil
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Kundan's enduring love for Zoya and the complexities of their relationship forms the core of the narrative, making Raanjhanaa a poignant tale of love that transcends social and cultural boundaries
Raanjhanaa
The film beautifully captures the complexities of friendship, love, and the nostalgic journey of reminiscing about a person who holds a special place in one's heart
Meri Pyaari Bindu
The film explores themes of friendship, love, and the complexities that arise when emotions become entwined. Cocktail offers a contemporary take on relationships, blending humor and drama
Cocktail
Barfi!
Anurag Basu's heartwarming film features a love triangle where Barfi, played by Ranbir Kapoor, experiences unrequited love while navigating the complexities of relationships and societal norms
Directed by Karan Johar, this film explores the consequences of unfulfilled desires and extramarital emotions as characters grapple with the complexities of love, loyalty, and societal expectations