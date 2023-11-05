Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Bollywood Party Songs
A celebratory song with a mix of traditional and modern beats is one of the a favorite choice for group dances at parties
London Thumakda -Queen
This high-energy song from the is perfect for a party, with its catchy and vibrant track it encourages people to let loose and enjoy themselves
Badtameez Dil- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
This foot-tapping song is known for its catchy tune and beats, making it a popular choice for dance enthusiasts
Kala Chashma- Baar Baar Dekho
A celebratory song that celebrates life and togetherness, is perfect for parties
Gallan Goodiyaan- Dil Dhadakne Do
A tribute to the superstar Rajnikanth, this song has infectious energy and is sure to get the crowd dancing
Lungi Dance- Chennai Express
A lively Punjabi track that became a party anthem with its energetic beats and joyful rhythm
Sauda Khara Khara -Good Newwz
The chartbuster song with its catchy and addictive beats is a fantastic choice for those who enjoy traditional yet upbeat tracks at parties
Kamariya - Stree
This energetic song with motivational lyrics is enough to make people dance while trying to move on from the past
Pyaar hota Kayi Baar Hai- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
This party song tops the list of making the surrounding hot and romantic
Besharam Rang- Pathaan
This peppy Punjabi track with a perfect mix of modern music, is known for its catchy tunes and is a favorite among party-goers for its infectious energy
Oh Ho Ho Ho- Hindi Medium
