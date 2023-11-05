Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 05, 2023

Bollywood Party Songs

A celebratory song with a mix of traditional and modern beats is one of the  a favorite choice for group dances at parties

London Thumakda -Queen

Image: IMDb

This high-energy song from the is perfect for a party, with its catchy and vibrant track it encourages people to let loose and enjoy themselves

 Badtameez Dil- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image: IMDb

This foot-tapping song is known for its catchy tune and beats, making it a popular choice for dance enthusiasts

 Kala Chashma- Baar Baar Dekho

Image: IMDb

A celebratory song that celebrates life and togetherness, is perfect for parties

Gallan Goodiyaan- Dil Dhadakne Do

Image: IMDb

A tribute to the superstar Rajnikanth, this song has infectious energy and is sure to get the crowd dancing

Lungi Dance- Chennai Express

Image: IMDb

A lively Punjabi track that became a party anthem with its energetic beats and joyful rhythm

Sauda Khara Khara -Good Newwz

Image: IMDb

The chartbuster song with its catchy and addictive beats is a fantastic choice for those who enjoy traditional yet upbeat tracks at parties

 Kamariya - Stree

Image: IMDb

This energetic song with motivational lyrics is enough to make people dance while trying to move on from the past

Pyaar hota Kayi Baar Hai- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Image: IMDb

This party song tops the list of making the surrounding hot and romantic

 Besharam Rang- Pathaan

Image: IMDb

This peppy Punjabi track with a perfect mix of modern music, is known for its catchy tunes and is a favorite among party-goers for its infectious energy

 Oh Ho Ho Ho- Hindi Medium

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here