Bollywood pays tribute to Raj Kaushal

“Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss #OmShanti”
Arshad Warsi
“Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP”
Manoj Bajpayee
“No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj Kaushal. It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss. Rest in peace my friend”
Neha Dhupia
“Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are not with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj”
Tisca Chopra
“Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed”
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda shares a picture of Raj Kaushal, with the caption, “RIP #RajKaushal”
Ashoke Pandit
“Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis. ॐ शान्ति”
Kriti Kharbanda
“Deepest condolences to Mandira Ma’am, her children and their family. This is so shocking. Rest in peace #RajKaushal sir”
Lara Dutta Bhupati
“Raj was one of the first and nicest people I met in the industry. Dearest @mandybedi you are not alone in your grief. Prayers and strength to you, Vir and Tara. RIP Raj. #RajKaushal”
Onir
“Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul”
Sreedhar Pillai
“#RajKaushal (49), director and producers, husband of actress & television personality #MandiraBedi passed away today in Mumbai, due to a cardiac arrest. #OmShanti”