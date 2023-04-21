APRIL 21, 2023
reel to real life couples
Image : Siddharth Malhotra Instagram
From sharing a beautiful chemistry in the film Shershah to being a real life couple.Their marriage broke the traditional chaos of big weddings and started a new wave of romantic celebrations. Celebrating love in the simplest way, the couple set an example for future couples
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Image : Alia bhatt’s Instagram
Shiva & Isha are incomplete without each other. Alia marrying her crush is a dream come true. These are the best examples of reciprocation being something that can be done one day if you truly love someone and believe it will be yours
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may have made many Indian romantic movies, but the phrase "What should be love, match made in heaven" could only be made by them in life. In the light of Ram Leela, two completely different people meet and fall in love. After years of dating, they finally wedded in Italy
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
The cutest Bollywood couple in B-town is undoubtedly Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. After more than ten years of love and happiness from different cultures, this couple paved the way to become Bollywood's most loved couple. Their social media banter has also been talk of the town
Image : Genelia D’souza’s Instagram
Genelia & Riteish Desmukh
Image : Kajol’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn & Kajol
Both actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the set of the 1995 movie Hulchul. The couple had been dating for four years after which they got married in 1999
Their first film together, "Tashan" failed at the box office, but the beginning of their love life happened. The Nawab of Pataudi married the beautiful actress. They have 2 wonderful kids who make social media appearances quite often
Image : Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan
They had done quite a number of films before but the feeling of love developed after the movie Umrao Jaan around 2006. How difficult is it to not fall in love with the prettiest Miss World. Later they married in 2007 soon after he proposed her
Image : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan
They met for the first time during the filmfare magazine shoot. Later they fell in love during the shoot of International Khiladi. Later after Twinkle lost a bet about her film Mela doing great numbers at the box office, they instantly got married
Image : Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna
The two met at the filming of Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970. They both made a movie and then fell in love. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been together for over 43 years and got married in 1980
Image : Hema Malini’s Instagram
Hema Malini & Dharmendra
Their story is not less than a romantic film. She initially had developed the feeling of love & later Amitabh also fell for the Bengal beauty and they got married in a hush hush wedding in 1973
Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.